Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes - audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel Awards cements its position as the largest popular audiobook prize in the Nordics, the Netherlands and Belgium. With user engagement soaring, this year's Storytel Awards season has so far generated a record breaking 200,000 fan-votes resulting in over 50 awards distributed to beloved authors, narrators and creators.

Winners and nominees sparkled on the red carpets at recent awards-shows in Stockholm, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Winner speeches have evoked joy and movement, and emphasized the vital and increasing role Storytel and audiobooks play in the cultural fabric of the markets they serve. And authors and narrators have celebrated on stages and dance floors well into the night all around Northern Europe.



Since 2015, the annual Storytel Awards gives audiobook fan communities a unique opportunity to celebrate their favorite audiobooks, authors and narrators through public voting. After a record-breaking 200,000 votes counted, this year's Storytel Award winners lists have allowed the most popular local authors in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands and Belgium to share the spotlight with big international names like Lucinda Riley, Bonnie Garmus and Jenny Colgan.

"Storytel's mission is to move the world through story, and the response from our listeners casting their votes at our digital ballot boxes has been amazing this record-breaking year. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all the nominees and winners of this year's Storytel Awards, and to send an equally large and heartfelt thank you to all the audiobook listeners and publishers involved for your strong commitment and engagement. It inspires us in our ambition for the awards to be launched in more countries as the audiobook phenomenon grows", says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.



This year's Storytel Awards season will conclude on May 3, when Storytel Norway hosts its first ever Storytel Awards at an event in Oslo.

The winners – by country and category:

Sweden

Novel

Title: Lektioner i kemi

Author: Bonnie Garmus

Narrator: Lena Endre

Crime/Thriller

Title: Ghettoprinsessan

Author: Sammy Jeridi

Narrator: Jonas Malmsjö

Children

Title: Skurkarnas skurk

Author: IJustWantToBeCool

Narrator: Emil Beer



Young Adult

Title: Grim

Author: Sara Bergmark Elfgren

Narrator: Nina Zanjani

Non Fiction

Title: Ärren bär jag med stolthet

Author: Emma Schols & Frida Funemyr

Narrator: Ella Schartner

Feelgood



Title: Kallbaderskan bland fjällen

Author: Karin Härjegård

Narrator: Marie Richardsson

Finland



Novel

Title: Virtahevot

Author: Emmi-Liia Sjöholm

Narrators: Pihla Viitala & Samuli Niittymäki



Crime/Thriller

Title: Kivipuiston tyttö

Author: Nilla Kjellsdotter

Narrator: Krista Putkonen-Örn

Non Fiction & Biographies

Title: Sun poika kävi täällä

Author: Venla Kuoppamäki

Narrator: Vilma Melasniemi

Children & Young Adults

Title: Täysin hulluja satuja

Author: Paula Noronen & Minna Kivelä

Narrator: Eero Ritala

Romance/Feelgood

Title: Numeroruuhka

Author: Eve Hietamies

Narrator: Antti Virmavirta

Iceland

Novel

Title: Konan hans Sverris

Author: Valgerður Ólafsdóttir

Narrator: Margrét Örnólfsdóttir



Crime

Title: Þú sérd mig ekki

Author: Eva Björg Ægisdóttir

Narrators: Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Sigríður Eyrún Friðriksdóttir, Þórey Birgisdóttir, Haraldur Ari Stefánsson, Guðmundur Ingi Þorvaldsson, María Dögg Nelson

Feelgood

Title: Litla bakaríið við Strandgötu

Author: Jenny Colgan

Narrator: Esther Talía Casey

Audio series

Title: Hundrað óhöpp Hemingways

Author: Lilja Sigurðardóttir

Narrators: Birgitta Birgisdóttir, Sigríður Láretta Jónsdóttir, Örn Árnason, Lilja Sigurðardóttir, Þuriður Blær Jóhannsdóttir, Lára Sveinsdóttir, Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson

Children & Youth

Title: Litla hafmeyjan

Author: Anna Bergljót Thorarensen

Narrators: Árni Beinteinn Árnason, Andrea Ösp Karlsdóttir, Stefán Benedikt Vilhelmsson, Anna Bergljót Thorarensen, Þórunn Lárusdóttir, Sigsteinn Sigurbergsson, Thelma Hronn Sigurdórsdóttir

Non Fiction

Title: Veran í moldinni – hugarheimur matarfíkils í leit að bata

Author: Lára Kristin Pedersen

Narrator: Úríður Blær Jóhannsdóttir

Denmark

Novel

Title: Annas sang

Author: Benjamin Koppel

Narrator: Iben Hjejle



Crime

Title: Nøglen til mord

Author: Anna Grue

Narrator: Githa Lehrmann

Biographies & documentaries

Title: Jeg er her jo

Author: Pia Møller Søe & Zandra Berthelsen

Narrator: Ann Hjort



Children

Title: Verdens 100 mest truede dyr

Author & Narrator: Sebastian Klein

Romance

Title: Sara & August

Author: Pernille Juhl

Narrator: Maria Garde

Fiction (translated)



Title: Mord på kostskolen

Author: Lucinda Riley

Narrator: Tammi Øst

The Netherlands & Belgium

Best Audiobook NL

Title: Wij waren, ik ben. Weg uit Ruinerwold

Author & Narrator: Israel van Dorsten

Best Audiobook BE



Title: Zelfzorg is het begin van alles

Author: Nina Mouton

Narrator: Maria Meulders

Best Storytel Original



Title: Spoorloos – deel 1

Author: Suzanne Vermeer

Narrator: Chava voor in't Holt



Best Narrator NL



Donna Vrijhof

Best Narrator BE



Sam D'hondt

