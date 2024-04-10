Storyteller Overland expands its ecosystem and leadership team with the acquisition of TAXA Outdoors to become the global leader in adventure vehicles

Inspired by its founders' roots in NASA habitat design and space architecture, TAXA has gained acclaim for its distinctive, "Otherworldly" approach to form and function. TAXA offers adventurers a range of versatile, lightweight towable solutions that are capable of traversing rugged terrain while also providing a comfortable, stylish mobile base camp experience.

By fusing TAXA's expertise with Storyteller Overland's innovative approach to motorized adventure vehicle design, exceptional dealer sales & service network, and deep commitment to fostering community engagement, the combined entity will empower new generations of underserved and underrepresented customers to elevate their experiences and pursue their passions in the outdoors.

The alliance of Storyteller Overland and TAXA positions Storyteller as the most comprehensive and forward thinking, independent outdoor lifestyle and recreational vehicle company in the industry. As a fully integrated and aligned portfolio of active interest and adventure lifestyle oriented brands, this combination results in a unique customer journey and value added ecosystem offering solutions ranging from: a curated peer-to-peer rental technology platform (GoCamp), to market leading lifestyle gear and vehicle accessories for DIY and OEM customers (Flarespace), to best-in-class, turnkey adventure vehicles and expedition rigs on a variety of OEM chassis (Storyteller Overland / Global Expedition Vehicles / GXV), and now innovative, lightweight towables and mobile human habitats (TAXA).

As part of this acquisition, Neil Grimmer, a proven entrepreneur and leader of consumer brands, will assume the role of CEO at TAXA. Grimmer co-founded Plum Organics in 2007, a company that quickly became the recognized category leader in the organic nutrition and baby food market. Under his leadership as CEO, Plum Organics grew rapidly, earning accolades for its pioneering approach to quality nutrition and sustainability. After selling Plum Organics to Campbell's, Grimmer went on to launch and lead a series of successful consumer lifestyle brands, ultimately landing him the role as the first Global Brand President for Harley-Davidson in 2019. With his unique experience that spans from health & wellness to consumer branding and high-quality design and manufacturing, TAXA Outdoors will be poised to continue its legacy of innovation and excellence in the outdoor industry. In addition, Grimmer will serve as the Chief Strategy Officer of Storyteller Overland responsible for shaping and executing the company's long-term strategic vision for its burgeoning adventure lifestyle ecosystem.

"We are stoked to welcome Neil Grimmer and the TAXA team along with their loyal owner community into the Storyteller Overland galaxy," said Jeffrey Hunter, CEO of Storyteller Overland. "Both of our companies share a passion for inspiring and equipping individuals to boldly explore and expand their horizons and connect more deeply with our growing community of adventurers around the globe. This acquisition represents a natural alignment of the vision, values, and vibes that support those passions. For us, all of this is yet another giant leap forward to help more people live free, explore endlessly, and tell better stories."

"It's an honor to lead TAXA Outdoors into the future and carry on the tradition of being a design-led company, advancing its legacy by trailblazing new habitats and experiences, communing with nature and connecting people with those they love. With the support of Storyteller, TAXA Outdoors customers and dealers can expect full and uninterrupted support for existing products, as well as the introduction of exciting new offerings that leverage the combined expertise of all companies in the Storyteller galaxy of brands," said Grimmer.

The acquisition of TAXA Outdoors was closed in connection with a significant investment from L Catterton, RX3, Wheelhouse, and Virentes. Burr & Forman LLP served as legal counsel to Storyteller, and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP represented L Catterton.

TAXA Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle company based in Houston, TX formed to design and manufacture high-performance adventure equipment that helps people reach their goal of connecting with the outdoors. Its products are crafted by hand in Houston, TX from durable, premium, eco-friendly, high-performance material. Taxa's vehicles are designed to make camping fun, comfortable, and secure. Taxa Outdoors attracts a diverse demographic group including some RV users, but primarily those who love camping and the outdoors but require more than a tent. For more information, visit taxaoutdoors.com.

Storyteller Overland is a Birmingham, AL-based authentic adventure lifestyle brand with a strong, industry-leading presence and reputation for innovation in the burgeoning Class B RV and expedition vehicle manufacturing space. Founded in 2018 by a stellar team of custom vehicle manufacturing veterans and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, the company's prime directive is to constantly inspire and equip its growing community of roadtrippers, vanlifers, overlanders, and nomads with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories." Along with its flagship MODE adventure vans and GXV HILT adventure trucks, Storyteller Overland offers a unique see-thru™ pricing model coupled with a style of customer service and community engagement that provides an unprecedented level of on-demand technical and warranty support for all of its owners out on the open road and beyond. For more information, visit storytelleroverland.com.

