Storyteller Overland, LLC revolutionizes the road trip and enhances off grid adventures with the launch of their new MODE™ 4x4 adventure van series.

The MODE™ 4x4 adventure van series represents a passionate labor of love combined with years of focused market research and product development geared towards enhancing the lives and improving the experiences of daily driver, weekend warrior, and long-range travel enthusiasts in the rapidly growing Class B RV and adventure van market.

At its launch the Storyteller Overland MODE™ 4x4 already distinguishes itself from other offerings in the Class B RV space by delivering its customers a number of industry-firsts, and patent-pending technologies, that have been intentionally developed to provide an on-road and off-road capable vehicle that is simple, safe, fun, flexible, rugged, and ready to go at all times.

One of the most game-changing standard features on the MODE™ 4x4 is the immensely capable 9kw LiveFree™ OTG Energy System (Powered by Volta). This automotive grade lithium ion battery system, developed in partnership with the pioneering experts at *Volta Power Systems, provides MODE™4x4 owners with clean, safe, sustainable power for added convenience on the road and extended range while traveling off the grid. This system completely does away with the need for heavy, noisy, and smelly on-board generators while allowing for such previously unheard of creature comforts as the ability to run the low profile AC through the night without being hooked up to shore power or having to run the engine on high idle.

In addition to the LiveFree™ OTG power system (Powered by Volta) a few of the patent pending, industry-firsts included as standard equipment on the MODE™ 4x4 are: the retractable HALO™ indoor / outdoor FlexShower™ and privacy curtain system; the multi-purpose FlexSpace™ that easily converts from a bench to a conveniently concealed shower drain, storage area, or even tailgating cooler; the DreamWeaver™ foldaway workbench / murphy bed system; and the rv industry's first fully tested tri-fold seat / bed system with 3pt safety harnesses, affectionately known as the GrooveLounge™ seat system.

All of these exclusive patent-pending features play together in perfect harmony with the upscale materials and high quality components featured throughout the masterfully laid out floorplan and feature set to maximizes space economy while maintaining a stylish, yet rugged interior design.

Beyond its innovative floor plan and feature set, owners of the MODE™ 4x4 also benefit from Storyteller Overland's simple "See Through" no-haggle pricing plan which guarantees that customers get the best possible price, and their innovative StorytellerGo™ On Demand Customer Care App (powered by **RightRV®) that ensures a stellar aftersales & customer care experience.

When asked why the Storyteller Overland team chose to name this game changing adventure van series the MODE™ 4x4, CEO, Jeffrey C. Hunter commented, "Because to our customers it's not just a new van… It's a brand new way of life! It's not about how cool and capable the vehicle is, it's about all the life changing experiences and great stories they will be able to go collect along the way while traveling in and enjoying it. We love helping our customers pursue their passions… so we created their "MODE" to go get out there and make it happen."

The all new Storyteller Overland MODE™ 4x4 Adventure Van is now available for order exclusively through Storyteller Overland, LLC's extended stocking dealer network. For more details, specs, floorplans, and picture galleries or to find the Storyteller Overland MODE™ 4x4 dealer nearest you customers may visit www.storytelleroverland.com.

About Storyteller Overland, LLC

Founded in 2018, Storyteller Overland was created to inspire and equip fellow explorers, vanlifers, and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts with the proper gear, resources, and mindset to "Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories" out on the open road and beyond. Along with their MODE™ 4x4 adventure van series and other outdoor lifestyle gear, Storyteller Overland offers a unique style of customer service engagement revolving around interactive technologies and on-demand availability for technical and warranty support. For more information visit www.storytelleroverland.com.

*About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to mid-size businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver leading-edge, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end users. For more information visit: www.voltaps.com

**About RightRV®

RightRV® is an industry first, on demand customer service and community engagement app tool developed in close partnership between Class B RV manufacturer and outdoor lifestyle brand Storyteller Overland, LLC and the innovative technology developers aftersales care specialists of RightRV, LLC. For more information visit: www.rightrv.com



CONTACT: Jeffrey Hunter, jeffrey@storytelleroverland.com

SOURCE Storyteller Overland, LLC

Related Links

https://www.storytelleroverland.com

