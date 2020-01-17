Storyteller Overland unleashes new "Beast MODE" adventure van concept into the wild just in time for the Manufacturer's RV Show in Pleasanton, CA

Building off the innovative and infinitely capable floor plan and feature set of their flagship MODE4x4 Adventure Van Series, the Beast MODE concept pushes the limits even farther with a carefully curated set of high quality performance and utility mods that combine to create an off road and off grid travel experience that is equal parts wild at heart yet intelligently refined.

Like all standard production model MODE4x4s, the Beast MODE concept is built on the nimble, go anywhere Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 2500 chassis with 4x4 installed directly from the factory. Likewise the Beast MODE concept also comes equipped with all of the standard interior features of the iconic Storyteller Overland MODE4x4 design, including: the superior thermal & acoustic insulation of all natural, sustainably sourced Havelock Wool; the expanded interior comfort space afforded by FlareSpace flares installed on both sides of the van; and Storyteller Overland's full array of patent pending innovations like the fully seat pull tested GrooveLounge™ that safely accommodates 2 passengers and sleeps up to 2 campers; their HALO™ Hidden Shower & FlexSpace™ systems; and the easily adaptive DreamWeaver™ folding workbench / bed system that comfortably sleeps 2 above the spacious rear GearHauler Garage area of the van.

These core features combined with the MODE4x4's legendary M-Power™ automotive grade lithium power management system (powered by Volta Power Systems) already make the MODE4x4 the most truly capable offroad / off grid expedition vehicle in its class. But now with the addition of next level Beast MODE features like: a precision tuned offroad performance suspension upgrade with heavy duty leaf springs and Fox Shocks package provided by Agile Offroad; a lightweight, custom modular roof rack with a solid surface deck along with a custom light bar on the front bumper and side mounted surf rack - all from Aluminess; Hinge-mounted spare tire carrier and Sherpa Rack system with lockable gear box- all from Owl Van Engineering; Super bright LED long throw lighting kit from Hella Lights; insulating window tint from the experts at TiNTPro; and last but not least a full array of premium quality, custom soft goods interior storage solutions manufactured exclusively for Storyteller Overland by the Overland Gear Guys – this is perhaps the most rugged and completely capable adventure rig Storyteller Overland has ever manufactured.

Storyteller Overland's Founder and CEO explained the ethos of the Beast MODE concept as being "…Storyteller Overland's way of staying in sync with the ever-evolving aspirations and needs of our MODE4x4 owners. We have always conceived the MODE as not just a van, but an entire ecosystem that should grow and adapt along with the imaginations and experiences of our MODElife community. A lot of our owners are already personalizing their rigs by adding more aggressive mods to their vans... so we want to be on the leading edge of that conversation, by proactively testing out the best of the best mods from our most trusted partners and highest quality vendors in the marketplace. We want to be able to equip our MODElifers with reliable, real world testing data to help them seek out the best quality, lightest weight, longest lasting gear for their MODE4x4 rigs. The Beast MODE concept rig was an intentional way of jumpstarting that testing process."

When asked if the Beast MODE was a foreshadowing of a future trim level for the MODE4x4 directly from the Storyteller Overland factory, Hunter smiled and replied "Well life's a grand adventure… I guess we'll have to see where this one leads us. It will be interesting to find out if our MODElife community wants to see a trim level option like this made with love by the wizards back at our Storyteller Overland factory and made available directly from our stellar nationwide dealer network. We always like to listen and learn… so you never know."

The standard 2020 MODE4x4 production model is available for sale through Storyteller Overland's nationwide dealer network at the see through, no haggle price of $149,748.00. No pricing was given for the value of the Beast MODE concept as it is not currently slated for production.

About Storyteller Overland, LLC

Storyteller Overland is an innovative Class B RV adventure van manufacturer and authentic outdoor lifestyle brand that inspires and equips fellow vanlifers, overlanders, and outdoor enthusiasts with the proper gear, resources, and mindset to "Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories." Along with their flagship MODE4x4 adventure van series, Storyteller Overland offers a unique style of customer service and community engagement via their industry-first Storyteller Overland MODElife on-demand customer care app for ongoing technical and warranty support for all their owners. For more information visit www.storytelleroverland.com or contact Jeffrey C Hunter at : jeffrey@storytelleroverland.com

