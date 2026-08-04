Storyteller Overland Unveils Its Most Expansive Lineup Yet for Model Year 2027 -- Adding the All-New Tour MODE, GXV WILD, and Grand Bohemian as Market Share Grows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a certain kind of person who looks at a blank spot on the map and feels the call to adventure. Storyteller Overland has always built for that person. And in doing so, created an inspiring consumer & industry movement from a historical desire for Recreation Vehicles (RV) to a nationwide ground swell of interest in the Adventure Vehicle (AV) category across generations, lifestyles, and geographies.

Introducing the Storyteller Overland Model Year 2027 lineup: nine adventure vehicles across MODE vans and GXV trucks, including the all-new GXV WILD, Grand Bohemian, and TOUR MODE. Alongside new additions, our iconic 144" lineup has been thoughtfully refined to make every mile, every campsite, and every story even better. But this launch has never been just about vehicles. It's about joining a community of curious explorers, dreamers, and doers. The kind of people who choose to say yes. Speed Speed Storyteller Overland 2027 Lineup Storyteller Overland 2027 Lineup

Today, Storyteller introduces its complete Model Year 2027 lineup of vehicles making it the most expansive adventure vehicle portfolio in the United States. The lineup of nine rigs across MODE vans and GXV trucks includes three brand-new additions: the TOUR MODE, the GXV WILD, and the GXV Grand Bohemian. Each pushes a different edge of the map for the ultimate consumer adventure and travel experience. Each vehicle is proof of what Storyteller has always believed: adventure seekers aren't just looking for a new vehicle. They're looking for serious off-road & overland capability, thoughtful design, uncompromising quality and interiors built for real living on the road. They're looking for a tight connection to a community who live free, explore endlessly, and tell better stories.

Storyteller's industry leadership in the transformation from RV to AV is reflected in syndicated data. Through May 2026, Storyteller's year-to-date unit sales in the national Class B segment grew 51.7% and its market share grew 64.6%, even as overall Class B retail sales fell 7.8% over the same period*. This ranks Storyteller Overland as #5 in the Class B market and one of the fastest growing in the category.

"The 2027 lineup was built to meet the unmet needs of what adventure seekers dream about and the rig that actually fits how they want to live & explore and creates shared experiences amongst likeminded Storyteller owners," said Neil Grimmer, CEO of Storyteller Overland. "That's a core part of what creates the deep, lasting connections we cherish in the Storyteller owners community and what is accelerating the consumer movement — from RV to AV — we are pioneering."

No platform has done more to define what a Storyteller rig is than the flagship 144" MODE vans. And for 2027, they are the most refined version ever built. The CLASSIC, DARK, and BEAST MODEs all get a full galley redesign, opening up the most spacious, easiest-to-move-through 144" MODE Storyteller has made. A reworked sink frees up counterspace, the upgraded, taller refrigerator makes it easier to store all your items, and the patented Groove Lounge™ has been improved making it extremely comfortable when sitting or sleeping. New drawer latches, slides, and door bumpers also help make all MODE vans the quietest overlanding rig on the market.

The 170" MODE platform provides more space for bringing more people or gear, while fully capable for any long road trip or your ideal off-road destination. The TOUR MODE joins the 170" lineup alongside the CREW MODE, sharing the TroupeLounge™ which converts into a queen bed and opens up extra galley space. The TOUR MODE, Storyteller's Grande Tourer, brings more space and livability to a smooth dynamic ride on or off road. The exterior of TOUR MODE sports an nVader Roof Rack and Awning, so you can enjoy any scenic view right from the roof or a seamless indoor-outdoor campsite experience under awning. The CREW MODE adds the LunarLoft™, a powered hard-sided rooftop tent, for groups that need more room for privacy or sleep.

Starlink Mini now also comes standard on all BEAST, DARK, TOUR and CREW MODEs so you can stay connected, no matter your location.

The farthest trips, the longest stretches, the comforts of home: that's the GXV EPIC's territory. The EPIC is a culmination of decades of design, engineering and real-world testing that combines rugged capability with refined, luxurious livability. It's the largest rig in the lineup built on a converted Kenworth® 4x4 chassis with a 6.7L Cummins® turbo diesel engine with a 200-gallon diesel tank to get you to (and through) anything. With over 300 square feet of living space, onboard washer and dryer, full wet bath, and premium kitchen, the GXV EPIC redefines what it means to go further and stay longer.

The GXV HILT doesn't compromise. Built on a RAM 5500 crew cab, it pairs a proprietary No Torsion Subframe, which allows the capsule to move independently from the chassis, with an active hydraulic suspension system from LiquidSprings® and Tru-Earth Leveling™. A 20,000-pound winch, 360° lighting from KC HiLiTES®, and a custom nVader rack and storage system round out the build. Inside, the streamlined, intuitive design allows you to comfortably and confidently pursue life's grand adventures.

The newest addition, the GXV WILD, is built on a RAM 3500 single cab with a 6.4L HEMI V8, making it the most accessible entry point into the category for those new to expedition vehicles. Its shorter wheelbase and purpose-built configuration make it incredibly nimble and able to maneuver easily through the toughest terrain. With its innovative and first-to-market FlipOut Rear Deck, the entire back of the living space opens to provide the ideal indoor-outdoor experience in a way no other vehicle in the category does.

"We're expanding our lineup to stay true to our founding philosophy, Inspiring and equipping our growing community of road-trippers, off-roaders, van-lifers, and overlanders with the proper gear resources and mindset to live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories," said Grimmer. "Every new rig we introduce opens the door for a different kind of explorer, a different style of travel, and a different story waiting to be told. That's what this lineup represents, not just more choice, but more opportunity for people to experience the world in a way that's meaningful to them."

The Grand Bohemian brings Camel Trophy expedition heritage into a smaller footprint adventure vehicle. It's a luxurious daily driver that transforms into an adventure-ready Pan American trail runner, creating a micro-camper category for the AV industry. It's built on the iconic INEOS Grenadier platform and powered by a BMW 3.0L engine paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Grand Bohemian proves that extraordinary adventures don't require the largest footprint, only the desire to chase them.

While the Storyteller lineup of vehicles evolves and expands, one thing has remained unchanged since Storyteller was founded: the belief that adventure is best experienced together. Across every MODE van, every GXV truck, every mountain pass, and desert trail, the Storyteller community continues to prove that the vehicle is only the beginning. The true destinations are the connections formed, the places discovered, and the stories shared along the way.

That spirit and connection come to life every day through the Storyteller App, where owners connect both nationwide and through regional chapters, discover new destinations from each other, exchange gear recommendations, plan for events and adventures, and inspire one another's next journey.

Because Storyteller was never built simply to manufacture adventure vehicles. It was built to inspire a different way of exploring the world. What began as a belief has grown into a movement, one that continues to redefine the category, redefine adventure, bring people together, and prove that the greatest stories are the ones we create together.

Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories.

Join us.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, Storyteller has always believed that capability is only half the story — what matters most is how that capability lets its community live and experience life exactly the way they want to. That belief drives the mission: to inspire and equip a growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources, and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group, a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear, and the incredible people who experience them.

Media Contact:

Summer Trammell

VP, Marketing Communications

[email protected]



*Statistical Surveys, Inc – May 2026

SOURCE Storyteller Overland