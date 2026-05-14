Storyteller Overland Expands the Adventure Vehicle Category with the All-New GXV WILD

Introducing the Storyteller GXV WILD, the latest addition to the Storyteller Global Expedition Vehicles lineup, and further evidence in Storyteller's ongoing commitment to building exactly what this community deserves.

Every Storyteller vehicle starts with the same belief: the journey is only as good as the people you take it with and the places you are able to reach together. Trail-ready capability and refined living are not a trade-off in this lineup. They are the foundation.

The GXV WILD is where serious capability meets elevated living, built for those who want to push into new terrain and gather around something worth coming back to. As more consumers make the shift from RV to AV, Storyteller gives them more ways to define what that journey looks like for them. The GXV WILD is the latest invitation to do exactly that.

Uncompromising on Capability

The GXV WILD falls within the Super C Category and is built on a RAM 3500 single cab with the luxurious Big Horn Level 2 trim and the mighty 6.4L HEMI V8 producing over 375 horsepower and a 429 lb-ft torque on regular 87 octane. The single cab, gasoline configuration was a deliberate engineering decision, keeping things super approachable and freeing up significant cargo carrying capacity and keeping weight where it matters: for gear, for supplies, and for the ability to go further.

A 3-inch lift with an AEV suspension system delivers the ground clearance and stability demanded by serious terrain. Custom forged aluminum 20x9-inch Torque wheels are paired with 275/80 R20 MPT tires carrying a high load rating that unlocks the full rear axle weight the WILD was designed around. The RAM Heavy Duty powertrain backs it all with the best warranty in the segment: 10 years, 100,000 miles.

With a GVWR of 14,000 lbs, 11,000 lbs of towing capacity, and 1,000 lbs of payload, the WILD is not merely capable. It is ready.

Refined Living, Wherever You Are

Capability without comfort is a compromise. The GXV WILD refuses that trade-off. Inside, the WILD sleeps four adults across a loft queen bed and a converted rear dinette, with seating for four at the table. The Mission Control screen manages all onboard systems. The kitchen area is equipped with a stainless steel Vitrifigo 4.1 cubic foot refrigerator and freezer, a portable induction cooktop, and a combined microwave, convection oven, and air fryer.

The wet bath includes a sink, shower, insulated walls, cassette toilet with fresh water flushing, dimmable lighting, exhaust fan and a dual pane window. A 13.5k BTU Truma rooftop air conditioner and 14k BTU hydronic heating system ensure climate control at altitude and in cold temperatures. This is a vehicle that earns its place in the field and rewards you for making it there.

The FlipOut Deck: Let the Wild In

At the heart of the GXV WILD experience is the FlipOut Deck, which transforms the back of the capsule into an open-air extension of the living space. The rear deck easily deploys to create an elevated outdoor platform. It is where the boundary between inside and outside disappears.

Whether it is a quiet morning with coffee and a view of the range, an evening gathering with family and friends, or simply enjoying a place most vehicles could never reach, the FlipOut Deck turns every campsite into something worth arriving for.

Answer the Call, The Call of the WILD

Adventure seekers are demanding more capability, more access, and more of the experience that comes from actually being in the wild. Storyteller Overland has spent years building the portfolio to meet that demand, vehicle by vehicle. With the most expansive lineup of purpose-built adventure vehicles in the overlanding space, Storyteller continues to give consumers more ways to make the journey their own. The GXV WILD is the latest chapter in that story.

"Every design decision on the WILD was made to create the most capable and approachable Adventure Truck possible. From the RAM single cab, HEMI V8-powered chassis to the lightweight, highly insulated capsule to the way the FlipOut Deck deploys, every detail was centered around creating amazing experiences on AND off road. GXV's 20+ years of designing, engineering and building the most extreme Expedition Vehicles has always centered around performance and extreme durability and, in many ways, the WILD is a culmination of all our experience," said Lee Conn, President and COO. "We've spent countless hours testing and refining the WILD because we want the Storyteller community to put our vehicles to the test, just like we do. That process is what separates a vehicle that looks capable from one that actually is. As always, I am blown away by the dedication of the team and their relentless execution on the WILD and I look forward to seeing them out on the trails beginning in Q3."

The Storyteller GXV WILD is available at a starting price of $299,898 through Storyteller's nationwide dealer network. For more information, visit storytelleroverland.com.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group made up of a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear, and the incredible people who buy them.

Media Contact:

Summer Trammell

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Storyteller Overland