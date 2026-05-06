Storyteller Overland Announces Leadership Transition to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller Overland, the pioneering adventure lifestyle brand and manufacturer of the world's most capable Class B RVs and Expedition Vehicles, announces a planned leadership transition. Founder Jeffrey Hunter will step into the role of Chairman, and Neil Grimmer, the company's current Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Jeffrey Hunter (left) and Neil Grimmer (right)

The transition reflects the natural evolution of a company that has grown substantially since its founding, expanding from a seven-person launch team in Birmingham to a full-scale adventure lifestyle brand with a nationwide dealer network and deeply loyal owner community. Through multiple strategic acquisitions and a period of rapid product expansion, Storyteller has grown into a comprehensive adventure ecosystem without losing the authenticity that made it so refreshing and compelling in the first place. Jeffrey Hunter, who started Storyteller Overland in 2018, will step out of the day-to-day executive operations of the business, but will continue as Chairman to focus on long-range vision, culture, capital, and strategic relationships, while remaining deeply engaged with the brand and community he helped to create.

"I am beyond grateful to the entire Storyteller team and community for their creativity, trust, and partnership in building what has become the most unique and special adventure-ready lifestyle brand of its type anywhere on the planet." remarked Jeffrey Hunter. "While it's always stunning to look back on the depth of what we have been able to achieve together in such a relatively short period of time, it's even more inspiring to look over the horizon and imagine all the wholesome radness that is still stretched out ahead of us into the future! And it is with that in mind that I am excited to be able to entrust that future, and all that it represents, to my dear friend and deeply values-aligned business partner, Neil Grimmer, as Storyteller's next CEO. As any business builder or founder will tell you, it is a rare blessing to have such ease in making a transition like this. But after working closely with Neil as our Chief Strategy Officer to elevate so many aspects of our business in recent years, I have observed all of his most soulful human characteristics combined with the finer points of his exceptional business acumen come together in ways that give me full assurance he is the right person for this role at this important moment in our shared history. I have complete confidence that he will be an exceptional steward of all the deep magic and goodness that needs to be protected and preserved with regards to the Storyteller community and brand, and likewise I know he will be equally as effective in leading the charge for change in all the dynamics of our growing business that need to continually evolve and advance. This is a big win for Storytellers everywhere!"

Neil Grimmer brings a rare combination of design thinking, brand building, and operational leadership to the CEO role. He began his career as senior designer at IDEO, where he worked on innovation for Fortune 500 companies grounded in human-centered design. He went on to co-found Plum Organics in 2007, as the CEO, growing it into the number one organic baby food brand before its acquisition by Campbell Soup Company. Most recently in the consumer space, he served as the Brand President of Harley-Davidson, where he was brought on to drive growth by invigorating the consumer experience and reaching the next generation of riders.

Grimmer joined Storyteller Overland's executive leadership team in 2024 as Chief Strategy Officer, where he has been responsible for shaping and executing the company's long-term strategic vision and driving year over year growth. In that role, he has worked closely alongside Hunter to build out the company's adventure lifestyle ecosystem, expand its product portfolio, and position Storyteller for its next phase of growth. His appointment to CEO is a natural progression from that work and reflects the confidence the leadership team and investors have placed in his vision for where the brand goes from here.

"I want to share my deep respect and admiration for Jeffrey as a visionary leader, partner, and dear friend. It's a true honor to step into this role and be trusted to steward Storyteller at such an important moment in our journey. In my role as CEO, I am in service to our team—the people who bring this brand to life every day—and our dealer and industry partners, and ultimately to our owner community, both those already on the road with us and those yet to join the adventure." said Neil Grimmer. "Storyteller has already built something special: a brand rooted in freedom, adventure, and the joy of sharing the journey around the campfire with a growing community of owners who quickly feel like old friends. My focus is simple— stay true to that foundation, strengthen what's working, and keep pushing into what's next. We're going to keep building and learning as we continue to trailblaze new ways for people to experience the world with Storyteller."

Building off 40% year over year growth in an industry experiencing double digit declines, Grimmer and the executive team plan to accelerate product development, expand manufacturing, and deepen support for its dealer network and continue to nurture the exceptional community of owners. Storyteller is entering its next chapter with the right leadership in place at the right time. Hunter and Grimmer are aligned on what matters most – building vehicles people trust, growing a community people love, and making sure that wherever the next adventure leads, Storyteller is ready to take people there.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group made up of a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear, and the incredible people who buy them.

Media Contact:

Summer Trammell

Chief Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Storyteller Overland