Storytel's chairman Hans-Holger Albrecht will not stand for re-election

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel Group today announced that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hans-Holger Albrecht, has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not make himself available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in May 2024.

Hans-Holger Albrecht joined the Storytel Board of Directors as Chairman in 2022. Storytel's Nomination Committee will initiate the search for a replacement for Hans-Holger Albrecht in time for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2024.

Tobias Edenman, Chairman of the Nomination Committee says: "On behalf of the Committee, I want to thank Hans-Holger for his significant contribution to Storytel Group during important and transformative years for the company. The search for his successor will begin immediately."

Hans-Holger Albrecht says: "I would like to express my gratitude to the entire board, the management team and all of the Storytel staff for their dedication and contributions to getting the company to where it is today. The strategic focus on profitable growth has proven to be highly successful, solidifying Storytel's position as a leading player in the audiobook market. I am filled with excitement and optimism for what lies ahead and confident that Storytel will continue to innovate, inspire and captivate audiences around the world through the power of storytelling. I also want to thank all shareholders for their continued support, trust and confidence."

This constitutes inside information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was provided, through the agency of the below contact persons, at 12:15 CET on March 20, 2024.

Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 76 535 26 74

Email: [email protected]



Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: [email protected]

Storytel is one of the world's largest streaming services for audio stories - audiobooks, e-books, lectures, radio plays and podbooks - and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our mission is to move the world through story, as there is nothing more powerful than a good story well told.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden

