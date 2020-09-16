Storytime Reimagined: Lunii, France's top-selling toy, Arrives in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back to school season and what better way to awaken your child's imagination than storytime. With many kids experiencing virtual learning, parents are cautious that not all activities happen via screen time. This is where Lunii comes in.

The top-selling toy on France Amazon, Lunii has crossed the Atlantic and is launching in the U.S. this month (now available in B8TA ). Perfect for our COVID times, it's screen-free and emissions-free. It's a great alternative to tablets and phones.