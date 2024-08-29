STORZ & BICKEL Debuts Inaugural "Smokeless September Challenge" to Educate Consumers on the Advantages of Vaporization

Switch to Vaporizing and Try the VENTY

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - STORZ & BICKEL GmbH (" STORZ & BICKEL "), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified vaporizers and a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the launch of a new inaugural campaign, the Smokeless September Challenge. This initiative invites consumers to take a break from combustion throughout September and experience the advantages of vaporizing with STORZ & BICKEL's latest device, the VENTY .

"As more adults are turning to natural remedies to alleviate stress, STORZ & BICKEL felt this was the perfect opportunity to debut our Smokeless September challenge," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director of STORZ & BICKEL. "As a leading manufacturer of medically approved and internationally available vaporizers, we are eager to educate consumers on the various benefits of vaporization and provide a healthier alternative to smoking."

The VENTY provides the same exceptional experience as the iconic VOLCANO Hybrid in a portable, hand-held format. With superior airflow of up to 20 liters per minute, the VENTY exudes billowing clouds of vapor.

Join the Smokeless September Challenge!

STORZ & BICKEL is calling all dry herb consumers to partake in the "Smokeless September Challenge" by giving up smoking for a month and switching exclusively to vaporizing with the VENTY.

Join the challenge by visiting www.storz-bickel.com/smokeless-september to sign up and receive an exclusive discount code to purchase your device. Once your VENTY arrives, all participants are encouraged to document any changes in their health or habits and share their journey on social media using the #SmokelessSeptember.

Potential Changes May Include:

Improved aroma and taste

Increased efficiency of inhalation

Precise temperature control

Combustion-free

Less coughing

"As a physician and harm reduction advocate, my goal is to help people consume in the safest way possible, and that's why I've joined forces with STORZ & BICKEL to spread the word about Smokeless September," said Princeton-based psychiatrist Dr. David Nathan. "Inhalation of dry herb flower allows for the fastest absorption of cannabinoids, enabling consumers to quickly and efficiently reach their optimal intake without overdoing it. That's why I believe high quality vaporizers like those offered by STORZ & BICKEL are valuable tools for patients and consumers."

For more information on STORZ & BICKEL and the Smokeless September Challenge, please visit www.storz-bickel.com and follow @storz.bickel on Instagram.

About STORZ & BICKEL GmbH

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is the global leader in the manufacture of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ & BICKEL continues to drive the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space, in addition to category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA has closed the acquisitions of approximately 75% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty") and two of three Wana entities that make up Wana Brands, being Wana Wellness, LLC and The CIMA Group, LLC, with the full acquisition of Wana expected by end of summer, subject to regulatory approval, once the acquisition of Mountain High Products, LLC is complete. Jetty owns and operates Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high- quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology, and Wana Brands is a leading North American edibles brand. Canopy USA has also exercised an option to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast and Midwest.

Beyond its world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment – pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

SOURCE Storz & Bickel