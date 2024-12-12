STORZ & BICKEL Makes History as First Vaporizer Brand to Sponsor NYLON House During Miami Art Week

Dubbed the "loudest party in the 305" by Grammy-winning artist Ludacris, STORZ & BICKEL elevated the NYLON House atmosphere with an immersive, upscale VIP VOLCANO Bar aboard a lavish yacht located on Leonard Hochstein's Star Island estate.

The VOLCANO Bar provided a luxurious experience, highlighting STORZ & BICKEL's iconic vaporizers, while treating VIP guests to a curated selection of flavorful, vapor-filled balloons under the glittering Miami skyline.

"Partnering with NYLON during Miami Art Week provided a unique opportunity to introduce STORZ & BICKEL to a new segment of sophisticated, upscale consumers," said Vatra Krasniqi, Head of Marketing at STORZ & BICKEL. "By activating at such a prestigious event, we were able to reinforce our reputation as a luxury brand while offering a premium experience that captured the quality and precision we're known for."

The previous evening, STORZ & BICKEL's latest innovation, the VENTY, was crowned "Vaporizer of the Year" at the 2024 EMJAYS International Cannabis Awards, held during MJBizCon in Las Vegas. Celebrated for its rapid heat up time, exceptional air flow and medical-grade quality, the VENTY sets a new industry standard for portable vaporization.

"It's an honor for the VENTY to receive this recognition from the EMJAYS, known as the Oscars of cannabis," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director of STORZ & BICKEL. "This award solidifies our position as the premiere global provider of cutting-edge vaporization technology designed to enhance dry herb consumption."

For more information, visit www.storz-bickel.com and watch the NYLON House recap on Instagram @storz.bickel .

About STORZ & BICKEL GmbH

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH is the global leader in the manufacture of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ & BICKEL continues to drive the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

