STOUFFER'S® Combines Two Comfort Food Classics With New Food Mashup: LasagnaMac

SOLON, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinnertime is about to get a cheese-filled upgrade with STOUFFER'S® LasagnaMac, a food mashup that tastes just as good as it sounds.

Courtesy of STOUFFER’S®

Lasagna + Mac & Cheese = LasagnaMac. With creamy, cheesy STOUFFER'S® Macaroni & Cheese stacked between delicious, savory layers of STOUFFER'S® Lasagna with Meat & Sauce, this flavor combination will have your taste buds asking for more. As appetites for nostalgic and feel-good foods remain on the rise – especially among Gen Z eaters – LasagnaMac is the ultimate comfort food experience you never knew you needed.1,2 Dreams do come true.

STOUFFER'S LasagnaMac is a limited time promotional item, available online in Summer 2021, when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it. To learn more about how you can have a chance to try this irresistible food mashup, follow @stouffers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, Happyfull," said Megan McLaughlin, brand marketing manager, STOUFFER'S. "We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full. LasagnaMac is a great example of how of our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession – and not to mention, it's incredibly delicious."

Happyfull, which launched earlier this month, is supported with fully integrated efforts, including: traditional and social media, influencer content, PR support and omnichannel marketing. The campaign is centered around the tasty and trusted dinner experiences STOUFER'S provides families with – and giving them a way to feel more happyfull.

As the countdown to Summer 2021 begins, only one question remains: Will it be best to dig into LasagnaMac with a spoon or fork?

STOUFFER'S®

For nearly 100 years, STOUFFER'S®, a Nestlé USA brand, has made high quality, flavorful dishes that bring family and friends together over the taste of comfort. STOUFFER'S recipes are crafted with the goal of simplifying mealtime, offering all the love of a home cooked dish without the pain points. Now available in more than 100 varieties across single-serve and multi-serve formats, there is a STOUFFER'S recipe for any taste and occasion – including best-selling STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese and hearty STOUFFER'S Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. As consumers' every day desires evolve, STOUFFER'S remains committed to adapting and expanding its offerings to meet changing needs and preferences – and keep them feeling happy and full. For product news and information, visit Stouffers.com .

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, for our communities and for the planet. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew. With 2019 sales of $11 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-three consecutive years. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

