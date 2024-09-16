STOUFFER'S® DEBUTS FIRST SHELF-STABLE OFFERING WITH NEW FORMAT OF MACARONI AND CHEESE

Introducing STOUFFER'S® Supreme Shells & Cheese, elevated comfort food in two supremely creamy and cheesy flavors

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STOUFFER'S®, the brand best known for bringing you a taste of comfort, is expanding beyond the frozen aisle with a new pantry staple, boxed mac and cheese STOUFFER'S® Supreme Shells & Cheese.

A first for the brand, STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese is supremely creamy and cheesy, offering 10% more cheese sauce than the leading shelf-stable shells and cheese product, to deliver a more cheese forward flavor profile. With a stovetop cooking time of just ten minutes and no additional ingredients required, STOUFFER's Supreme Shells & Cheese is a great-tasting and effortless meal for any night of the week, offering the perfect answer to the age-old question "What's for dinner?"

STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese is made with dry pasta and a liquid cheese sauce and will be offered in two flavor varieties, Cheddar Cheese and Three Cheese, with additional innovations to rollout in 2025 and beyond.

Cheddar Cheese: A bold take on classic comfort, this high-quality, supremely creamy cheddar cheese variety will become your pantry's new best friend.

Three Cheese: Enjoy the perfectly cheesy sauce trifecta of Wisconsin white cheddar, gouda and parmesan blended to create an elevated taste experience for cheese lovers.

"Americans love their mac and cheese, and so do we! We saw an opportunity to expand beyond our fan-favorite frozen options by introducing STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese to provide a more cheese forward flavor experience than what's currently available in the aisle," said Megan McLaughlin, Senior Brand Manager for STOUFFER'S. "We can't wait for shoppers to try this new product and taste the SUPREME difference."

Look for STOUFFER'S Supreme Shells & Cheese on shelves in the brand's classic red color with new gold accents on the box. The new mac and cheese will be available on Amazon, and at select national retailers beginning this month for an MSRP of $3.99 per 12 oz. box with continued rollout in 2025 (prices may vary by retailer).

For more information about product and retailer availability near you, visit us online and follow @stouffers on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

