STOUFFER'S® GETS INTO HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH A FROZEN MEALS FIRST, AN ADVENT CALENDAR FILLED WITH FAMILY FAVORITES

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOUFFER'S®, the brand best known for its personal and family dishes, is getting into the holiday spirit with the limited-edition STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar, the brand's first-ever advent calendar in its nearly 100-year history – and a first for the frozen meals category. An updated spin on the age-old advent tradition, the STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar serves high quality, flavorful dishes that families love – whether in the days after Thanksgiving or during the blurry days of Betwixtmas – offering seven convenient, great-tasting options.

Delivering Comfort Right Down to the Packaging
In a season where people spend hours, days and even weeks obsessing over enormous scratch-cooked holiday feasts, STOUFFER'S is offering fans a well-deserved break that will leave them and their families feeling Happyfull.

The gingerbread house-shaped box is decked out in images of STOUFFER'S ingredients – all of which are featured in the dishes included – from the Mac & Cheese roof and Lasagna shutters to the French Bread Pizza toboggan and Chicken Bacon Ranch Wreath. Each mouth-watering dish is individually wrapped – from family size to single serve to newly released sides – there's something for every taste at a great value. The seven dishes are:

  • STOUFFER'S® Family Size Macaroni & Cheese
  • STOUFFER'S® Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce
  • STOUFFER'S® Bowl-Fulls® Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
  • STOUFFER'S® Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake
  • STOUFFER'S® Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
  • STOUFFER'S® Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
  • STOUFFER'S® Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

"The busyness of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families," said Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, STOUFFER'S & Portfolio Expansion. "STOUFFER'S first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar, turns everyday favorites - like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna – into festive must-haves."

The limited-edition STOUFFER'S® Comfort Calendar will be available via monthly drops throughout 2023, exclusively at ShopStouffers.GoodNes.com beginning October 2 for $39.99 (shipping included), while supplies last. Consumers can also enjoy STOUFFER'S other dish options this holiday season by checking out their local freezer aisle.

For more information on STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar, visit goodnes.com/stouffers and follow @stouffers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more. 

