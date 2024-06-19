Stout And Porter Beer Market size is set to grow by USD 14.8 billion from 2024-2028, growing demand for stout and porter beer boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stout and porter beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.98% during the forecast period. Growing demand for stout and porter beer is driving market growth, with a trend towards business strategies adopted by vendors. However, raw material cost fluctuation poses a challenge. Key market players include AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beerwulf BV, Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Gruvi, Heineken NV, J and B Craft Drinks, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Left Hand Brewing Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Oskar Blues, Port Brewing Co., Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stout and porter beer market 2024-2028

Stout And Porter Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Russia Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beerwulf BV, Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Gruvi, Heineken NV, J and B Craft Drinks, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Left Hand Brewing Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Oskar Blues, Port Brewing Co., Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market Driver

The global stout and porter beer market is experiencing significant growth due to an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations among vendors. Strategies such as expanding manufacturing capabilities, marketing campaigns, and opening new locations, like Left Hand Brewing Co.'s second 12,000-square-foot facility with a pilot brewery and event space, are driving market growth. These initiatives provide opportunities for increased production and sales, contributing to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Stout and Porter beer market is experiencing significant growth, with various trends shaping its landscape. Craft brewers are introducing innovative flavors, such as chocolate, coffee, and smoked varieties, to cater to consumer preferences. Decorative bottles and unique packaging are also gaining popularity, making these beers stand out on store shelves. Additionally, the rise of online sales and home delivery services has expanded market reach, allowing consumers to enjoy these rich and robust beers from the comfort of their homes. Overall, the Stout and Porter market is thriving, with new players entering and existing ones expanding their offerings to meet the increasing demand.

Market Challenges

The food and beverage industry, particularly the stout and porter beer market, faces significant challenges due to fluctuating raw material costs, specifically hops. Hops, a crucial ingredient for imparting bitterness, unique flavors, and aroma, are affected by climatic conditions and are primarily produced in Germany and the US. Market prices are influenced by these countries, leading to price fluctuations. Economic changes, adverse weather conditions, and disease outbreaks can disrupt the supply of hops, causing a rise in prices and negatively impacting market growth during the forecast period.

and the US. Market prices are influenced by these countries, leading to price fluctuations. Economic changes, adverse weather conditions, and disease outbreaks can disrupt the supply of hops, causing a rise in prices and negatively impacting market growth during the forecast period. The Stout and Porter beer market faces several challenges. Craftsmanship and flavors are key factors in this industry. Consumers seek unique and high-quality brews. Diversity in styles, such as Irish stouts and Belgian porters, is essential. However, increasing competition and costs pose challenges. Distributing these heavy, complex beers adds to logistical difficulties. Regions like Europe and North America dominate the market, but emerging markets in Asia and South America present opportunities. Regulations and taxes also impact the industry. Overall, the Stout and Porter beer market requires innovative strategies to meet consumer demands and overcome challenges.

Segment Overview

This stout and porter beer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Packaging 1.1 Cans

1.2 Bottles Distribution Channel 2.1 On-trade

2.2 Off-trade Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cans- The global stout and porter beer market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising demand for beer cans. These containers, with volumes of 330 ml or 500 ml, offer convenience for transporting beer for personal consumption. The market holds substantial opportunities for packaging manufacturers, given the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and the trend towards premiumization. Brands are utilizing direct printing on beer cans to enhance their visual appeal, catering to customers' evolving preferences for various beer tastes and flavors. Furthermore, the expanding beer markets in emerging economies, such as India and China, are driving the demand for stout and porter beer cans, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Stout and Porter beer market showcases a rich brewing heritage, with a focus on premium malts derived from Dark malts, Malted Barley, and Roasted Barley. Unmalted and Roasted Barley add depth and complexity to the flavor profile, resulting in distinct notes of Chocolate, Caramel, Dark fruits, and Hops. The market caters to both Premium and Regular offerings, available in Cans and Bottles. The Craft beer movement continues to influence consumer preferences, leading to an increase in demand for Specialty beers such as Pumpkin stouts and Spiced stouts. Social media platforms facilitate Beer reviews, enabling consumers to share their experiences in Pubs, bars, and lounges. The market for Premium alcoholic beverages continues to grow, driven by consumer interest in unique and high-quality brews. Calories and Carbohydrates remain important considerations for health-conscious consumers. Yeast strains play a crucial role in the fermentation process, further contributing to the diverse range of offerings in the Stout and Porter beer market.

Market Research Overview

The Stout and Porter beer market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of these rich and full-bodied beer styles. Malts and roasted barley are key ingredients, contributing to their distinctive flavors and colors. Flavors can range from sweet to bitter, with notes of chocolate, coffee, and caramel. The craft beer trend has led to an increase in the production and variety of stouts and porters. Brewers experiment with different roast levels, hops, and aging techniques to create unique offerings. Consumers appreciate their complex flavors and often savor them as a dessert or after-dinner drink. The market is driven by consumer preferences for bold and flavorful beers, as well as the growing popularity of craft beer. The market is expected to continue growing, with innovations and new product launches contributing to its expansion. Spice, hops, and other ingredients are sometimes added to enhance the flavor profile. The market caters to both on-trade and off-trade channels, with bars, restaurants, and supermarkets being major distribution channels. The market is global in nature, with key regions including Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The market is subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is also influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to face challenges from raw material prices, logistics, and competition from other alcoholic beverages. The market is characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to continue evolving, with new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships shaping its future. The market is also influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players vying for market share. The market is expected to remain influenced by cultural and social factors, such as the growing trend of pairing stouts and porters with food, and the increasing popularity of beer festivals and events. The market is expected to remain subject to various regulations and trends, such as the increasing popularity of low-alcohol and gluten-free beers, and the impact of climate change on barley production. The market is expected to remain influenced by economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain dynamic, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly. The market is expected to remain subject to economic, political, and technological factors, such as changes in consumer preferences, trade policies, and brewing technologies. The market is expected to remain characterized by a high degree of competition, with many small and large players v

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Packaging

Cans



Bottles

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

