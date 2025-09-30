Stout Strengthens Real Estate Valuation Expertise With Acquisition of Appraisers and Planners, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Appraisers and Planners, Inc., one of New York City's leading and prominent firms specializing in the expert valuation of commercial real estate. Established over 90 years ago, Appraisers and Planners offers a full spectrum of appraisal and valuation services in New York, from real property and portfolio appraisal to litigation support, expert testimony and arbitration, and deep expertise in trust and estate valuation. The New York City-based team of appraisers provides real estate valuations and expert opinions on properties nationally. They cover diverse markets from the New York Metro area to Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Northern Virginia, and locations south to and including Florida.

Stout welcomes the Appraisers and Planners team of over 15 professionals to the firm's Real Estate Valuation practice within the Valuation Advisory group. The team will be led by three Managing Directors: Sharon Locatell, James L. Levy, and Adam L. Wald. The acquisition will provide Appraisers and Planners' clients with access to Stout's extensive network of professionals and additional advisory services, including other comprehensive valuation expertise in business valuation, machinery & equipment appraisal, healthcare advisory, complex securities, and more.

"This acquisition strengthens Stout's position as a leader in the valuation advisory space," said Greg O'Hara, President of the Valuation Advisory group at Stout. "The team at Appraisers and Planners brings decades of expertise and a stellar reputation in the New York and surrounding real estate markets. We are thrilled to combine forces and look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients through this partnership."

"We are honored to join Stout and embark on this exciting new chapter," said James L. Levy, Chairman of the Board at Appraisers and Planners.

Sharon Locatell, President of Appraisers and Planners, said, "For more than 90 years, our firm has been trusted in real estate valuation. Joining Stout allows us to honor that legacy while expanding our services. Stout's global reach and breadth of services provide an incredible opportunity for us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients. We couldn't be more enthusiastic about the future of this partnership."

The deal marks Stout's first acquisition since Integrum's investment in July 2025. The acquisition of Appraisers and Planners was finalized on September 16, 2025, with legal counsel provided by Winston and Strawn.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Appraisers and Planners Inc.

Since 1933, Appraisers and Planners has been one of New York City's leading, most respected, and prominent firms specializing in the expert valuation of commercial real estate.

The firm offers a full spectrum of appraisal and valuation services in New York and nationally, from real property and portfolio appraisal to litigation support, expert testimony and arbitration, to superior expertise in estate valuation.

SOURCE Stout