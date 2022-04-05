STOW IT- the Airbnb of vehicle storage- is Expanding to Austin
Apr 05, 2022, 09:00 ET
FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, STOW IT, is expanding to Austin, Texas. STOW IT is a Colorado-based start-up that works with locals that have extra space to connect with those who need storage for cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles storage. STOW IT has returned over $200 million to the city of Denver and is looking to do the same in Austin.
Types of Spaces on STOW IT
STOW IT works with individuals and companies to offer a variety of spaces for vehicle storage including:
Commercial Storage
- Long-term airport parking at Austin Airport
- Storage facilities
- Parking garages
- Semi yards
- Parking lots
Individually Owned Storage
- Barns
- Garages
- Open land
Hosting with STOW IT
Any individual or business that is looking to make passive income off their open space through vehicle storage can become a STOW IT host. Your space is marketed to over 15,000 people who visit the site each month.
Benefits of being a STOW IT host
STOW offers the following services that make renting out your space a breeze:
- Reservation booking
- Payment processing
- Guaranteed payments: you will always get paid on time, even if your renter is late on their payment
- Hands-on support from their experienced customer service team
How to become a Host on STOW IT
It is simple, quick, and free to become a host on STOW IT. Learn more and start the listing process here.
Renting Vehicle Storage through STOW IT
Many people looking for vehicle storage are making the switch from traditional storage facilities to STOW IT. Here are a few benefits of renting through STOW IT:
- No long-term contracts
- You are renting from locals near you
- The rates are more affordable through STOW IT
How to Rent through STOW IT
Finding a space to store your vehicle is super easy on STOW IT. You can search by address, city, or zip code for available vehicle storage options near you at www.stowit.com.
