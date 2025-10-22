Stow Select Board Takes Historic Stand to Protect American Democracy, says ECO Policy Advisors

STOW, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold echo of the 81 Stow minutemen who marched to Concord in 1775 to fight tyranny, the Stow Select Board has issued a Statement for Democracy and letters to state and federal leaders, pledging unwavering support for actions that defend American democracy from growing constitutional violations.

"The Declaration of Independence affirmed that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," said Mark W. Roberts, organizer of the citizen petition that prompted the Board's action. "Today, the Select Board acted out of deep concern that these founding principles are being systematically eroded and that the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution are under threat."

The Board's decision follows a series of federal court rulings finding that the Trump Administration has violated the Constitution and federal law, raising major constitutional concerns, including:

Usurping Congressional authority by imposing taxes and tariffs without Congressional approval;

by imposing taxes and tariffs without Congressional approval; Overriding Congressional spending decisions by firing tens of thousands of government employees and shuttering agencies, including USAID, while defunding scientists and experts at CDC, NIH, NSF, EPA, and NOAA;

by firing tens of thousands of government employees and shuttering agencies, including USAID, while defunding scientists and experts at CDC, NIH, NSF, EPA, and NOAA; Failing to follow established legal procedures for amending laws and changing regulations;

for amending laws and changing regulations; Defying federal court orders, including Supreme Court rulings; and

and Creating a hostile anti-immigrant climate by stripping people of constitutional protections under the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 14th Amendments.

The Board affirmed its solemn responsibility to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. In honoring that oath, members declared they must demonstrate their commitment to democratic principles that define our nation. The Select Board does not act alone, but depends on our community-volunteers, staff and residents alike.

The Board's letter to state and federal leaders stated: "We commend the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and our delegation for working to shield residents from harmful policies and for continuing to call out violations of the constitutional oath sworn by all who serve in government. We stand with you in this fight and will continue to advocate fiercely for the people of Stow."

All citizens who want to preserve our democracy must join forces and raise our voices now. We must unite and fight for the freedoms that our forefathers fought and died to protect. The time is now to act to save the America that was the beacon of freedom for the world.

