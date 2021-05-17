Stowell Associates awarded Workforce Equity Grant for caregiver training.

MILWAUKEE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stowell Associates announced today that it is among the first two recipients of the Department of Workforce Development's new Workforce Equity Grants. The $63,460 grant is made possible by a donation from the IKEA U.S. Community Foundation and is intended to fund workforce training and skill development for individuals in traditionally underserved communities.

With this matching grant, Stowell Associates will continue the development of a comprehensive caregiver training program, Caregiver University, which will be available to new and existing Stowell caregivers. Participants who complete the program are guaranteed a pay increase. Stowell will design Caregiver University as a hybrid learning experience with asynchronous online courses paired with in-person or virtual group sessions, giving caregivers the flexibility to attend around their schedules.

"Training is an essential part of our business, and we place a high value on enrichment opportunities for our caregivers and care team," said Amy Mlot, Stowell's Director of Human Resources. "We are grateful to the DWD and the IKEA U.S. Community Foundation for this generous grant and are excited about the positive impact it will have on our caregivers and clients throughout Southeastern Wisconsin."

About Stowell Associates

Stowell Associates, LLC, provides caregiving services to elderly and disabled adults in Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, and surrounding communities. Stowell Associates was founded in Milwaukee in 1983 and was the first private professional care management company in Wisconsin. Stowell's unique care model tightly integrates care management with home care to help clients and their families with the challenges associated with aging and to help clients remain independent for as long as possible. For more information about Stowell Associates, visit www.stowellassociates.com or call (414) 963-2600.

Media Contact: Trevor Williams

Phone: (414) 963-2600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stowell Associates

Related Links

www.stowellassociates.com

