Stowers Institute appoints first AI Fellow to help advance biological research with artificial intelligence

As part of the Institute's newly launched AI Initiative, Sumner Magruder, Ph.D., will embed cutting-edge computational tools into foundational biology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From decoding genomes to predicting protein structures, artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of biology. To help harness its potential for discovery through data analysis, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research has appointed Sumner Magruder, Ph.D., as its first AI Fellow. The new role within the Stowers Fellows Program is designed to accelerate the integration of advanced computational methods into biological research.

Sumner Magruder, Ph.D., the Stowers Institute's first AI Fellow, describes his research program. The new role is part of the Institute's AI initiative, launched in 2024. Sumner Magruder, Ph.D.

"This is very much an exciting time in biology," Magruder said. "We have more data than we know what to do with. So, just imagine the possibilities now that we can design experiments to go hand in hand with new computational methods."

Magruder brings an exceptional interdisciplinary background to his new role, holding a Ph.D. in computer science from Yale University and a Ph.D. in biology from Universität Hamburg. His training in AI, machine learning, computational biology, and neuroscience uniquely positions him to help catalyze new advances at the interface of AI and the life sciences.

"AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it's a driver of entirely new discoveries," said Investigator Julia Zeitlinger, Ph.D., head of the Institute's AI Initiative. "Sumner brings both the technical expertise and the curiosity-driven spirit needed to help our scientists push biology into new territory."

Magruder's research has a particular emphasis on bringing explainability to complex models.

Currently, he's using AI to deduce "timelines" by which cells develop, from normal development and aging to the progression of diseases such as Alzheimer's. "What changes are truly disease-specific and what is simply part of getting older?" he explained.

His findings could one day provide a clearer picture of how diseases emerge and progress.

"A large part of my research isn't just in the creation of new methods, but it's also in their proliferation," Magruder said. "Making them usable so that, suddenly, it's not just me using this tool. It's the entire academic community."

"Sumner's relentless curiosity drives him to look at problems in ways most do not," said Scientific Director Kausik Si, Ph.D. "His perspective will accelerate how we approach research from new angles and ask questions that, not long ago, were out of reach."

At the Institute, Magruder will collaborate with 20 independent research programs and 15 Technology Centers to design new algorithms tailored to biological questions, working with researchers to unlock insights from increasingly large and complex datasets.

"The future of biology will be written at the intersection of data, computation, and discovery," said President and Chief Scientific Officer Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, Ph.D. "By investing in AI and this fellowship, we are ensuring that our scientists have the intellectual and technological tools to pioneer in this new era."

About the Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Founded in 1994 through the generosity of Jim Stowers, founder of American Century Investments, and his wife, Virginia, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a non-profit, biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. Its mission is to expand our understanding of the secrets of life and improve life's quality through innovative approaches to the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases.

The Institute consists of 20 independent research programs. Of the approximately 500 members, over 370 are scientific staff that include principal investigators, technology center directors, postdoctoral scientists, graduate students, and technical support staff. Learn more about the Institute at www.stowers.org and about its graduate program at www.stowers.org/gradschool.

Media Contact:

Joe Chiodo, Director of Communications

724.462.8529

[email protected]

SOURCE Stowers Institute for Medical Research