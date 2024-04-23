STOWE'S LUXURY SLOPESIDE COMMUNITY, SPRUCE PEAK, ANNOUNCES OVER $80 MILLION IN CLOSINGS FOR THE NEW TREEHOUSE RESIDENCES

Luxury Mountain Destination in Stowe, Vermont Closes 77% of the New Treehouse Residences. Only one residence remains.

STOWE, Vt., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce Peak Realty announces a total of more than $80 million in closed sales for The Treehouse, a spectacular four-story mountain retreat and the first all-electric building of its kind in Stowe. It is the fourth major luxury residential development at Spruce Peak in the past six years. With only one residence remaining, The Treehouse is fast approaching a sell-out as buyers look to own an incredible piece of alpine real estate within Spruce Peak's luxury slopeside community.

Treehouse Living Room 1

"The unprecedented success of the Treehouse reflects Spruce Peak Realty's incredible track record of imagining and delivering the premier luxury slopeside residences in the east," said Sam Gaines, President of Spruce Peak Realty. "Not only have sales exceeded our expectations, but we have been able to effectively manage the project schedule, allowing many owners to move in before the heart of the winter season."

The Treehouse exemplifies contemporary mountain living – each of the 48 residences has been designed with thoughtful details such as floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors, local quarry granite countertops, Nordic-inspired furniture, and Vermont artwork, allowing generations to come together to enjoy mountain adventures. The building is in the heart of Spruce Peak village and steps away from the Club at Spruce Peak golf course, the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, and all of Stowe Mountain Resort trails and lifts.

There is one 3-bedroom, fully furnished residence remaining, providing the immediate opportunity to move-in and enjoy all that summer in the Green Mountains offers. The residence is well-appointed and features conveniences including smart home technology, innovative electric fireplace, gourmet kitchen, and ample living and outdoor space designed to maximize the views.

The Treehouse at Spruce Peak represents the only current opportunity to own a new luxury residence at Spruce Peak. The remaining fully furnished residence is available for $2.46M. For more information, visit The Treehouse website or call 877.977.7823 to learn more or schedule a tour.

About Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak is Vermont's most elevated luxury slopeside community. Located at the base of Stowe's iconic Mount Mansfield, it serves as the center of a uniquely Vermont mountain culture. Celebrating its 21st year, Spruce Peak has become a place where a close-knit group of more than 500 homeowners and members eat, drink, relax, play, and live. Spruce Peak sets the stage for memories; at its heart a charming, geothermal-powered Village Center that offers access to adventurous activities, with an intimate 450-seat performance arts center, an award-winning Bob Cupp–designed golf course and a nearly 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. Central to the Village is The Lodge at Spruce Peak – Stowe's only ski-in ski-out luxury hotel - and a members-only club with a refined and elegant 20,000 square-foot clubhouse. For those also seeking something more indulgent there is a pampering spa with outdoor pools and a fitness center, and locally inspired dining and retail destinations. Spruce Peak is an Audubon-certified sustainable community, inspired by our alpine location to be engaged stewards of 2,000 acres of preserved Vermont land.

