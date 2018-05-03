Stradis Medical Receives ISO 13485 Certification

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the world's largest developer and publisher of international standards for the implementation of quality management systems. The ISO quality management standard embodies the requirements for a comprehensive management system for the design and manufacture of medical devices.

"Achieving 13485 certification demonstrates Stradis' ongoing commitment to raising the bar on an already robust quality system as well as our commitment to patients and customers regarding our quality. Additionally, we felt that receiving certification coupled with a top down pledge to our employees reinforced our commitment and expectations around quality," said Joseph Trznadel, Chief Operating Officer for Stradis Healthcare.

These certifications are a testament to the high level of performance and quality control expected at Stradis. With an expanding portfolio of customers, health indications and reach, this level of attention to detail is important to ensuring that the quality, safety and efficacy meet and exceed requirements.

About Stradis Healthcare

Stradis Healthcare is an industry leader in the custom procedure tray and minor kit market. With over 120,000 square feet of production and distribution space, Stradis has facilities in Atlanta, GA and Waukegan, IL serving customers in a multitude of surgical and clinical specialties across the United States.

