StradVision and Global Tier 1 Supplier Team Up to Improve Object Detection in Side-Mirror Cameras for Trucks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians, StradVision has announced it is partnering with a leading global Tier 1 supplier on a side-camera project that is being completed in cooperation with five different truck manufacturers.

The project has been launched and will be completed by 2020. No date has been set for trucks including StradVision software to be on the road.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said one benefit of the arrival of autonomous vehicles is the ability to solve longtime problems like the dangers facing cyclists and pedestrians from trucks.

"StradVision's deep-learning SVNet software can help ensure that many lives will be saved in the years to come, due to trucks being able to more accurately detect the presence of cyclists and pedestrians," Kim said. "Blindspot truck accidents, which are now common, have the potential to become something rare, and we are proud that StradVision will play a role in saving lives."

The ADAS functions this project will center on are Blind Spot Detection and Lane Detection. They will allow trucks to better recognize the presence of even the smallest objects around them.

The technology will be based on StradVision's SVNet software, which is designed to function properly even in poor lighting or weather conditions.



SVNet has three key elements: SVNet External, SVNet Internal and SVNet Tools.

For this project, the SVNet External software will be the key component. SVNet External enables vehicle camera systems to execute ADAS and self-driving functions, including Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist.

In terms of Lane Detection, SVNet is trained to recognize all varieties of lane markers — from solid line, dotted line, double line and even bicycle lanes.

StradVision's deep-learning expertise is a key reason for its growth, as the company's algorithms lead the industry in Object Detection (OD) and Free Space Detection (FSD).

Among StradVision's other projects are work on a Level 4 automated bus in Germany; a sedan in Germany; and SUV, sedan and bus projects in China.

Overall, by 2021 StradVision will have nearly 7 million vehicles on the world's roadways using SVNet, which is compliant with standards such as Euro NCAP and Guobiao (GB) in China. StradVision is already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads.

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the software that will allow ADAS in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, and helping to usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

