SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive software company pioneering deep learning–based perception technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles, today announced that it has joined the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) Special Interest Group (SIG). The move reinforces STRADVISION's commitment to accelerating the evolution of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) through open collaboration and industry-wide standardization.

STRADVISION Joins SOAFEE Special Interest Group to Drive Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation

Launched by Arm in 2021, SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge) is redefining how automotive software is developed and deployed. With more than 150 contributing partners, SOAFEE provides an open standards–based approach to address the real-time, safety, and performance needs of modern vehicles, while embracing the flexibility of cloud-native development. Built on the high-performance, energy-efficient Arm Neoverse and Arm Cortex-A platforms, SOAFEE enables scalable architectures and tools that streamline development cycles, promote collaboration, and accelerate the path to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

STRADVISION's flagship product, SVNet, is a deep learning–based perception software that enables vehicles to detect and recognize objects with high accuracy and efficiency, even in challenging environmental conditions. Trusted by leading global OEMs, Tier 1s, and SoC suppliers, SVNet supports a wide range of hardware platforms, helping customers accelerate development and deployment of next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

"Joining the SOAFEE community reflects our commitment to advancing software-defined vehicle innovation through open collaboration," said Philip Vidal, CBO at STRADVISION. "As STRADVISION continues to deliver AI-driven perception software to global automakers and Tier 1s, we look forward to contributing our expertise to help define the future of scalable, safety-critical automotive software architectures."

By joining SOAFEE, STRADVISION will collaborate with ecosystem leaders to help shape open, cloud-native standards that make intelligent perception more portable, scalable, and secure across diverse compute platforms. This partnership aligns with STRADVISION's mission to deliver advanced AI perception technology that empowers safer and more intelligent mobility worldwide.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

