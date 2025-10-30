STRADVISION Submits Preliminary Application for KOSDAQ Listing

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, an automotive software company pioneering deep learning–based perception technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles, announced that it has submitted a preliminary application for a technology-special listing on the KOSDAQ market to the Korea Exchange. KB Securities serves as the lead underwriter for the listing.

STRADVISION develops and supplies deep learning based perception software that enables vehicles to detect and recognize their surroundings with high precision and efficiency. Recognized for its technological maturity, commercialization readiness, and market competitiveness, the company received A and BBB ratings from two independent technology evaluation agencies, ratings that signify strong performance and reliability in its core technology and support its eligibility to submit a preliminary application for a technology-based special listing on KOSDAQ.

The company's flagship product, SVNet, is a deep learning–based perception software that analyzes images captured by in-vehicle cameras in real-time to recognize a wide range of road objects, including pedestrians, vehicles, lanes, and traffic lights. As a purely camera-based solution, SVNet achieves high-precision recognition without LiDAR and delivers real-time performance even on low-power automotive SoCs, thanks to its lightweight model architecture.

Since its commercialization in 2019, SVNet has been applied to 50 vehicle models across 13 global automakers. Through close collaboration with major OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, STRADVISION continues to accelerate the mass production development of next-generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems. Building on these robust partnerships, the company is also advancing joint development projects with new OEM and Tier-1 customers in Europe and North America to further expand its global market presence.

Leveraging its differentiated technological capabilities and proven commercialization track record, STRADVISION has surpassed 4 million cumulative global installations of SVNet as of the first half of 2025. Notably, about 1 million additional mass-produced vehicles were equipped with SVNet in the first half of this year alone, underscoring the rapidly growing adoption of its software in production vehicles.

Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION, said, "As the importance of camera-based perception technology and AI software continues to rise in the autonomous driving industry, STRADVISION has proven both its technological reliability and commercialization competitiveness through mass production programs and joint developments with leading global automakers. Moving forward, as a key partner driving the evolution of autonomous driving technology, we will continue to deliver innovative vision solutions and expand global collaborations to accelerate the era of safer and smarter mobility."

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.

SOURCE StradVision