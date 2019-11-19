StradVision Teams Up with Leading European Tier 1 Supplier on Level 4 Autonomous Bus Project

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, an industry pioneer in vision processing technology for Autonomous Vehicles, has announced a partnership with a leading global Tier 1 supplier to develop technology for Level 4 autonomous buses.

Once production is completed in a few years, tens of thousands of Level 4 autonomous buses will operate in French and German towns within a predetermined border, without any human supervision.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said Level 4 autonomous buses will be among the key innovations leading the way for self-driving vehicles, and the versatile SVNet software can play a major role in their success.



"In addition to our ability to provide vision processing solutions for Level 2 ADAS solutions, StradVision is also excited about our contributions to higher-level autonomous vehicles," Kim said. "This Level 4 bus project in the European market is one we're particularly proud of, as it will show the world StradVision's ability to deliver truly cutting-edge technology with real-world applications, and the flexible nature of our product at multiple levels of autonomy."

The project, for which production began in September 2019, will focus on three key areas: Object Detection (OD), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Traffic Light Recognition (TLR).

StradVision's wide range of abilities in the autonomous realm are possible due to the leaner structure of the SVNet network, as well as its flexibility. There are multiple types and iterations of SVNet, increasing its versatility for ADAS systems and autonomous vehicles.

SVNet can be used by low-end hardware to enable Level 2 ADAS functions, and also is capable of partnering with powerful hardware like NVIDIA's Xavier, which is being used in the Level 4 autonomous bus project.

Tier 1s and OEMs are also finding StradVision to be a strong fit for their projects due to its compliance with key reliability certifications such as Guobiao (GB) in China, Automotive SPICE Level 2 and ASIL B.

StradVision's SVNet software is designed to function properly even in poor lighting or weather conditions. It features three key components: SVNet External, SVNet Internal and SVNet Tools. For this project, SVNet External will be the focus.

By 2021, StradVision will have millions of vehicles on the world's roadways using SVNet software, and StradVision is already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads.

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the software that will allow ADAS in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, and helping to usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

