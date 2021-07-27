sTraffic Chooses BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety for Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC)

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety will be deployed in sTraffic's Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). sTraffic is South Korea's leading fit-for-purpose, solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems.

Trusted by devices where reliability and safety are critical, QNX OS for Safety has been adopted across multiple industries including rail transportation, industrial controls, automotive and aerospace. QNX OS for Safety is embedded with software solutions certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3. The pre-certified software solutions will enable sTraffic to develop systems that meet the most stringent safety certifications and standards including IEC 62279: 2015, a railway functional safety standard.

"sTraffic is a company recognized for developing cutting-edge solutions for Korea's railroad and transportation systems. We are confident that the mission critical attributes of the QNX OS for Safety and QNX Professional Services will fully support sTraffic in developing a safe, secure and reliable railway protection system that also then paves the way to advance Korea's advanced train control systems market," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry.

"Both BlackBerry and its QNX OS for Safety have an unparalleled reputation and proven safety pedigree. Thanks to the company's broad portfolio of pre-certified solutions we'll be able to cost-effectively and efficiently build systems that fulfill our customers' needs and meet the target performance. We're planning to use QNX OS for Safety as a foundational platform for the KORAIL Korea Train Control System – Metro (KTCS-M) for unmanned train operation," said KH.KIM, project manager of sTraffic.

BlackBerry QNX works closely with its rail partners to deliver the expertise and technologies needed to develop safe, secure mission critical systems that need to be supported over long product life cycles. The company provides time-tested and trusted foundation software, which includes a deterministic microkernel real-time operating system (RTOS) and a hypervisor, and their safety-certified variants, along with other safety-certified products such as QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, middleware, and cybersecurity solutions, all purpose-built for embedded systems.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX products and solutions for the rail transportation industry, please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About sTraffic

sTraffic Co.,Ltd. is engaged in providing of transportation infrastructure system solutions. The company also offers road transportation systems, including intelligent transportation systems, toll fare collection systems, multi-lane free flow systems, and bus information management systems; and railroad transportation systems comprising train control systems and among others. sTraffic Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Seongnam, South Korea.

