STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE: EcoCAR study reveals what Automated and Electric Vehicle educated graduates want in an employer

"Automotive and technology companies are looking for the next echelon of talent and the challenges they face in hiring and retaining engineers has become a major topic of discussion," said Daniel Simmons, Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. "The EcoCAR findings provide companies with an understanding of what these students want from their employers and careers. Those who take notice will surely gain a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining top talent. Through our STEM Rising initiative at DOE, we highlight our investments in STEM outreach and career development to attract the best and the brightest to work with us to help resolve our nation's energy and security challenges."

Commissioned by The EcoCAR Mobility Challenge – and in partnership with KRC Research, the study is based on the online responses of 454 EcoCAR participants from 16 universities across the United States and Canada. The survey's objective was threefold: to learn what candidates are looking for in an employer; to find where candidates are looking for job opportunities; and to discover who influences candidates in their employment decisions.

Career advancement and learning opportunities are important.

When considering an employer, nearly all students say that an employer offering career advancement opportunities (98 percent), having a wage or salary that is competitive (97 percent) and offering learning and development opportunities (96 percent) are important attributes.

For a company to stand out, students are looking for an employer that is trustworthy (99 percent), has a strong, credible reputation (97 percent) and known for being innovative (96 percent).

Companies based in desirable cities or regions near affordable, safe housing should tout their location when engaging with recruits. According to survey respondents, it's important that the location is safe (61 percent), it's close to where the student plans to live and has a short commute (59 percent), and that it's in an interesting area (56 percent).

Job searches begin online, but connections are made in person.

Eighty one percent of students typically begin their search for employment in earnest in the second half of their undergraduate career. The job search typically begins online with students examining company websites (83 percent), LinkedIn (58 percent) and Glassdoor (56 percent) to find specific information about potential employers. It would, however, benefit companies to invest resources in on-campus recruitment efforts as 65 percent of respondents say they use career fairs to search for actual job openings.

Today's recruits also follow companies on social media and are primarily interested in and most likely to engage with articles (62 percent) and videos (61 percent) compared to infographics (40 percent) and blog posts (21 percent).

When it comes to seeking guidance, students are most likely to speak with those closest to them, including family (70 percent) and friends (70 percent), as well as mentors (54 percent) and classmates (50 percent).

"At the end of the day, the job search for these in-demand engineering students comes down to a company's reputation and the influence of those closest to them, as well as the one-on-one connections made during the recruitment process," said Ann Schlenker, director of the Center for Transportation Research at Argonne National Laboratory.

Electrification and autonomous vehicle job opportunities are key to securing top talent.

When it comes to the automotive industry, students are particularly interested in pursuing careers that focus on the autonomous capabilities and electrification of vehicles. As students progress in their profession, they hope to advance the ability of vehicles to operate autonomously and to rely more on electricity for propulsion. Nearly four in 10 students say they are interested in working for all three business types (manufacturer, start up, or supplier). Twenty-eight percent said they are interested in working for an automotive manufacturer only, which leaves the majority of students considering jobs at a supplier or a start-up, something that wasn't the case 10 years ago.

"With the increase in technology content in vehicles, we're seeing students focus on how they can contribute to the development of that technology, regardless if that's with a manufacturer or supplier or a non-traditional player in the mobility market," said Kristen Wahl, director of the EcoCAR program. "The insights revealed from this study are beneficial for recruiters because, by surveying EcoCAR students, we're going straight to the source of the best and brightest STEM talent entering the workforce."

For more information about The EcoCAR Mobility Challenge, please visit avtcseries.org.

About EcoCAR Mobility Challenge

EcoCAR Mobility Challenge is a four-year collegiate engineering program that builds on the successful 30-year history of Department of Energy Advanced Vehicle Technology Competitions (AVTC) by giving engineering students the chance to design and build advanced vehicle technologies that improve energy efficiency. General Motors provides each of the 12 competing teams with a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, as well as vehicle components, seed money, technical mentoring and operational support. MathWorks provides teams with a full suite of software tools, simulation models, training, technical mentoring and operational support. The U.S. Department of Energy and its research and development facility, Argonne National Laboratory, provide competition management, team evaluation and logistical support. Other sponsors provide hardware, software and training. Through this important public/private partnership, EcoCAR provides invaluable hands-on skills to promising minds ready to enter the workforce.

About KRC Research

KRC Research is a global full-service nonpartisan opinion research and strategy firm. A unit of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), KRC Research offers the quality and custom service of a small firm with the reach of a global organization. For over 30 years, KRC Research has worked on behalf of corporations, governments, not-for-profits and the communications firms that represent them. Staffed with multidisciplinary research professionals, KRC combines sophisticated research tools with real-world communications experience. For more information, visit www.krcresearch.com

ABOUT ECOCAR

The EcoCAR Mobility Challenge is the latest U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) series. The four-year competition will challenge 12 North American universities to re-engineer a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer to incorporate advanced propulsion systems, electrification, and connected and automated vehicle technology that will improve the energy, efficiency, safety, and consumer appeal of vehicles – specifically for the carsharing market.

Headline sponsored by DOE, General Motors (GM), and MathWorks, and managed by Argonne National Laboratory, EcoCAR is the heart of automotive ingenuity working towards future mobility solutions.

Mobility is rapidly changing as customers look for safe, convenient and cost-effective options to get from point A to point B. The traditional model of personally owned vehicles has shifted in recent years, toward shared mobility solutions that are consumed as a service – also known as Mobility as a Service (MaaS). Carsharing, one of the emerging MaaS applications, enables consumers to access a spectrum of innovative mobility solutions featuring new connected and automated vehicle technologies that hold the promise of transforming mobility.

The students are in the driver's seat - EcoCAR provides a real-world training ground for students to gain hands-on experience while following a multi-year vehicle development process to design, integrate and refine vehicles into reliable, energy-efficient mobility systems.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

More than 1,000 students from across North America will participate each year, gaining real-world experience solving complex engineering challenges as well as building teamwork and leadership skills they will take with them into their future careers. EcoCAR highlights the best and brightest students in STEM and manufacturing careers, and through youth outreach programs promotes diverse and inclusive STEM education efforts.

AVTCs, such as The EcoCAR Mobility Challenge, influence and shape engineering curriculum at the university level to cultivate future transportation leaders and enhance the North American engineering workforce.

Teams will use onboard sensors and wireless communication from the vehicles' surrounding environment to improve overall operation efficiency in the connected urban environment of the future. The vehicles will include automated functions, like acceleration and steering, and assumes the driver remains engaged with the driving task and monitoring the environment at all times.

In addition, EcoCAR teams will use Model-Based Design, a mathematical and visual design approach using MATLAB and Simulink - already widely adopted in the automotive industry. This assists teams so they can quickly and cost-effectively mange projects, collaborate on designs and develop complex embedded systems.

AVTC HISTORY

Over the past 30 years, the U.S. Department of Energy has sponsored 12 AVTCs in partnership with the North American auto industry. Managed by Argonne National Laboratory, AVTCs exemplify the power of public-private partnerships in providing invaluable hands-on skills to promising minds ready to enter the workforce. DOE directs these competitions to educate the next generation of automotive engineers and accelerate the development and demonstration of technologies of interest to the DOE and the automotive industry.

