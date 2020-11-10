Straight Hemp to Sponsor Ten Scholarships for an Online Trauma Survival Course

ARVADA, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight Hemp, one of North America's leading providers of CBD oils and balms, announced today that it will be sponsoring ten scholarships for Mindfulness-based Mind Fitness Training with US Army veteran Dr. Elizabeth Stanley.

Dr. Stanley offers this trauma sensitive online course with the goal of helping students build their resilience by giving them tools and strategies to recover from prior stress and trauma.

Dr. Stanley has taught these strategies to thousands in high-stress environments, including first responders, healthcare workers, corporate leaders, military service members, teachers and trauma survivors.

The course is particularly well suited to veterans who suffer from PTSD. Dr. Stanley, who has been diagnosed with PTSD herself, initially designed the course to help soldiers deal with the stress of preparing for combat deployment.

Straight Hemp was founded by veteran, trained chemist and environmental scientist, Devin Alvarez. The mission of the company is to help people who seek relief from anxiety, pain, sleep disorders and trauma.

In particular, Straight Hemp has a long-term commitment to helping veterans with PTSD and provides substantial lifelong discounts to active & retired military, as well as to first responders, educators, low-income households and individuals with long term disabilities.

Dr. Stanley's 8-week online course starts November 16th, 2020. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with PTSD and would like to participate, please fill out the form below and you will be considered for sponsorship by the team at Straight Hemp.

Straight Hemp

5135 W. 58th Ave, #5. Arvada, CO 80002

