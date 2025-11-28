"Straight to the Source" Returns, Spotlighting Taiwan's Rich Food Heritage

TaiwanPlus invites viewers into the fields, farms, and communities that nurture the island's most distinctive and sustainable ingredients

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanPlus is pleased to present "Straight to the Source" Season 2, taking viewers on an in-depth journey through Taiwan's rich food culture and the care that goes into producing it. The series explores how ingredients from around Taiwan are transformed into foods and products that are central to the nation's heritage. Through stunning and immersive cinematography, the show captures the dedication, skill, and patience behind every step of the process.

Through stunning and immersive cinematography, the show captures the dedication, skill, and patience behind every step of the process.

Building on the foundation of the first season, the second season of "Straight to the Source" takes a closer look at how raw ingredients are processed, focusing on the careful work of cleaning, shaping, drying, and preserving. These practices are often passed down through generations and reveal the artistry and cultural meaning behind many of Taiwan's most beloved ingredients. At the same time, the series continues to highlight the thoughtful ways in which animals are raised, aquaculture is managed, and produce is cultivated. Through these stories, viewers gain a clearer understanding of the patience, skill, and respect for the environment that define Taiwan's food traditions and the dedicated people who sustain them.

Producer Yenming Lai explained, "Our goal with "Straight to the Source" is to show viewers that food is more than something to eat. Every ingredient has a story and a connection to the environment. We want people to see the care and skill behind it and to appreciate the culture behind every meal. Food is a way to connect people, communities, and generations, and this series is our way of sharing that connection."

The series also explores the sensory and aesthetic aspects of food production. Through visually rich sequences, viewers can see the colors, textures, and shapes of ingredients as they are handled and prepared. From the sheen of fresh produce to the intricate details of handcrafted foods, the cinematography emphasizes the beauty in everyday practices that might otherwise go unnoticed. By capturing these details, the series encourages viewers to slow down and appreciate the work, patience, and care that are part of Taiwan's food culture.

Through all these themes, "Straight to the Source" aims to inspire viewers to think differently about the food they eat. By showing the dedication, care, and knowledge required to produce even the simplest ingredients, the series encourages a greater appreciation for food and the people who create it.

Watch "Straight to the Source" now on the TaiwanPlus website and the TaiwanPlus Docs YouTube channel, with new episodes released weekly.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

SOURCE TaiwanPlus