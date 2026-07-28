Straightaway Acquires The Shop @ 160, Marking First Location in Its Home Market of Charlotte

Acquisition marks the national platform's first location in its headquarters market of Charlotte and launches a new regional network across North and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straightaway, a leading independent automotive repair platform, today announced the acquisition of The Shop @ 160, a trusted full-service automotive repair shop located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, just south of Charlotte. The acquisition marks Straightaway's official entry into the North and South Carolina market and, notably, its first shop in the greater Charlotte region, where the company is headquartered.

For Straightaway, the milestone carries special significance. While the company has built a national footprint spanning the Northeast, Midwest, Mountain West, and Southeast, this acquisition plants the flag in its own backyard and establishes the foundation for a new regional network across the Carolinas, one of the fastest-growing corridors in the United States.

"Opening our first shop in the Charlotte region is a moment we've been looking forward to since day one," said John Teddy, CEO at Straightaway. "This is our home. Our team lives here, drives these roads, and cares deeply about this community. The Shop @ 160 is exactly the way we wanted to enter this market. Their team embodies the values we look for in every shop, and we couldn't be more excited to build the Carolinas network."

Building this new region so close to headquarters gives Straightaway an added layer of proximity as the Carolinas network grows, and a unique opportunity to sharpen operational excellence across the entire platform. Leadership will be able to spend even more time in the field here, using the Carolinas as a proving ground to test new concepts in the company's own backyard before rolling them out across its nationwide network.

"We're always closely involved with our shops, and having our newest region right in our own backyard just means even more of that," said Cameron Chernikow, Chief Brand Officer. "We're excited for the opportunity to learn as we expand here and share what we find with the rest of our network. "

"This shop has always been about honest estimates, quality work, and taking care of the people who trust us with their vehicles," said Arun Saluja, founder of The Shop @ 160. "Straightaway shares that same philosophy, and I'm proud to see what we've built here become part of a national organization with the resources to carry it forward for years to come."

With the Charlotte metro area ranking among the fastest-growing regions in the country, Straightaway plans to build out its newest regional network by partnering with established, wellrun local shops across North and South Carolina that share its commitment to customers, employees, and community.

To learn more about Straightaway, visit www.gostraightaway.com

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Media Contact:

Izabella Dickson

Straightaway - Brand Communications Manager

443-262-6975, [email protected]

SOURCE Straightaway Tire & Auto