Straightforward Guide to Funding Featured in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Administration rightly explains, "It costs money to start a business. Funding your business is one of the first — and most important — financial choices most business owners make. How you choose to fund your business could affect how you structure and run your business." In his book, The Funding Framework, author Vijay Rajendran sets out clearly the steps involved in securing startup funding." Experienced CEO Carl Grant III admires the book's "clear, structured approach" which "makes navigating the fundraising process feel less intimidating". He can see how the book's real-world examples and straightforward advice could "help entrepreneurs take charge of their funding journey, no matter their experience level."

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Catherine Airey recalls, "As a child, I went to the library every week and maxed out my sisters' cards as well as my own… I'm really grateful that I was free to choose what I wanted to read. I can still remember some of my favourite books I got from the library as a child – River Boy by Tim Bowler and Dr. Franklin's Island by Ann Halam." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Manhattan: The Rising War (Studio Edition) by Sal Cosenza ISBN: 979-8990118164

Children's

Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

NONFICTION

Business

From Group to Team: a guide to high-performing management teams by John Ylander ASIN: B0G3Q35SG3

From Rebel to Radical Innovator: leading the transformation through circularity by Albin Kaelin ISBN: 978-1637352847

The Funding Framework: secure startup funding with confidence by Vijay Rajendran ISBN: 978-1637353394

How To Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: survival guide for the frequent business traveler by Brandon C. Blewett ISBN: 979-8339626329

It's All about Your Team: One Team. Shared Success by Michael Giaramita ISBN: 978-1637352670

Leadership DNA: shaping a thriving business culture by Alinka Rutkowska, Deepak Bhootra, Brandon C. Blewett et al. ASIN: B0CZG4GNFJ

Navigating B2B: master your industry, your business, and yourself by Steve Ferreira ISBN: 978-1637352472

Pivotal Leadership: a masterclass in innovation and persuasion by Alinka Rutkowska, Bill Akins, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637353004

Plainify AI: simple for a novice, useful for a pro by Cupid Chan ISBN: 978-1637353455

Pocket Mentor: the entrepreneur's guide to building a lasting business from scratch by Mark Nureddine ISBN: 978-1943386291

The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793

Write and Grow Rich: secrets of successful authors and publishers by Alexa Bigwarfe, Amy Collins et al. ISBN: 978-1943386260

Your Book or Your Excuse: why the 1% of leaders publish and the 99% get forgotten by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN:978-1637354049

Religion & Spirituality

Love Is the Foundation by A'sha Love ISBN: 978-1637351970

Self-Help

Creating Golden Roots: the seed of remembering by Matthew J. Hall ASIN: B0G2SVQZK6

Retirement Runway: a story about family and legacy by Joseph A. Clark ISBN: 978-1637352700

Novelist Ann Rich Duncan was very grateful for LibraryBub's efforts in promoting her inspirational book about her husband's transformation. "Getting Destination D.C.: a Modern-Day Jonah? onto ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates as a riveting memoir lends credence to the information in our new brochure." She was also impressed with the assistance she got in getting the book to the foreign rights agents. "We'd been wondering how to do just that."

