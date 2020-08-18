Straightforward Price at Neighbors Emergency Center for Curbside Covid-19 Testing

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Houston-area freestanding ERs, Neighbors Emergency Center, began offering curbside testing for COVID-19 at all locations on Friday, 7/31/2020. Patients can select between molecular PCR, antibody, and now rapid antigen testing, which provides results in 15 minutes. All can be performed on-site, via a nasal swab.

All three types of COVID testing are available curbside with no hidden fees. Unlike many competitor facilities, Neighbors will bill patients typical emergency room fees for any curbside test performed. Prices for out of pocket payment are Molecular - $225, Rapid Antigen - $175, Antibody - $75. Patients using insurance will not be asked to pay out of pocket and will never be asked to sign waivers allowing for the billing of additional fees to their insurer. [If using insurance, testing fees reflected on patients' "Explanation of Benefits" from their insurer may differ, based on the method of collection and type of testing performed.]

"The rapid antigen testing allows us to get answers for patients in near real-time, helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our communities," said Lauren Cotton, COO of Neighbors Emergency Center. "We felt this test was important to offer, as some of the local emergency departments in the communities surrounding our centers were seeing multi-hour waits for testing."

All six Neighbors Emergency Center locations offer curbside testing, which can be scheduled at NeighborsTesting.com. If experiencing an emergency, no appointment is necessary, patients can walk into their nearest Neighbors Emergency Center.

Neighbors Emergency Centers provide extraordinary ER care through full-service 24-hour emergency rooms with short wait times, board-certified ER physicians, and private exam rooms. Services include X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, laboratory, IV Fluids and medications, and all adult and pediatric emergency care. Neighbors Emergency Center has six Houston-area locations in Porter, Kingwood, Crosby, Baytown, Pasadena, and Pearland. For more information visit https://www.nec24.com

