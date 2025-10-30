Straiker Recognized as a Fortune Cyber 60 Company for Second Consecutive Year

Milestone marks Straiker's breakthrough work in protecting agentic AI applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, an AI-native security startup securing enterprise agentic AI applications, announced today that it has been named to Fortune's prestigious Cyber 60 list. This annual ranking, curated by Lightspeed Venture Partners in conjunction with Fortune magazine and AWS, highlights the most notable venture-backed startups offering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.

In collaboration with Fortune, Lightspeed Venture Partners surveyed more than 300 cybersecurity startups to identify the leading companies driving innovation in the fight against constantly evolving cyber threats. Straiker earned a place on the prestigious Fortune Cyber 60 list for its high-accuracy, low-latency protection capabilities, covering everything from prompt injection and reconnaissance to agentic tool manipulation, exploit defense, enforcement and forensic analysis.

The advent of AI has brought rapid change, moving quickly from conversational chatbots to AI assistants to autonomous agents that can execute actions with little to no human supervision. 78% of leaders face investor and board pressure to prove AI value, fueling tension between the push for quick wins and AI's broader, less traditional impact. Straiker empowers every business exploring or building with LLMs and AI Agents to innovate with confidence. Through Straiker's portfolio, Ascend AI and Defend AI, the company helps today's security and AI teams think offensive and act defensive with closed-loop protection and visibility for agentic AI applications, transforming what could be a barrier to AI adoption into a competitive advantage.

Azeem Nizam, CISO, ABC Fitness, said: "We are responsible for 40 million members' data from around the world. Protecting this data is paramount for us and our customers. We have many layers of protection in place, and Straiker's Defend AI is one of the key platforms that helps us identify and stop risks before they turn into incidents. Since starting with Straiker, we've been able to react in real time, strengthening defenses and protecting the trust our customers place in us every day."

Arif Janmohamed, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners, said: "Lightspeed is proud to back Straiker as it pioneers security for AI-driven applications. Its recognition on the Fortune Cyber 60 is proof of both the scale of the challenge and the strength of its vision. We believe Straiker is positioned to become the category leader for securing the rise of agentic AI."

Ankur Shah, co-founder and CEO, Straiker, said: "It's gratifying to receive this prestigious acknowledgement of all the work we've done to secure the future with AI. Our expertise is helping organizations navigate the emerging landscape of AI with both innovation and security. This results in resilient, compliant and trustworthy AI systems ready for the future."

About Straiker

Straiker provides unmatched real-time protection for AI applications and agents with an AI-native security solution. The advanced AI engine employs a medley of finely tuned models to deliver precise, lightning-fast results. The proprietary models are trained with intelligence from its AI Security Research Team (STAR) and reasoning across every layer of AI apps and agents to ensure complete protection. Founded by a team of AI and cybersecurity veterans, Straiker is backed by top-tier investors and guided by advisors with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and company building. For more information, visit https://www.straiker.ai/

