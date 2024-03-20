Straine Dental Management Celebrates 40th Practice Affiliation With Ghina Morad, DMD

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM), a leading Dental Service Organization (DSO), announced today its affiliation with Ghina Morad, DMD, a renowned patient-centered practice led by Dr. Ghina Morad, located in Redwood City, California. This announcement marks SDM's 40th affiliation, further solidifying its commitment to expanding like-minded partnerships focused on exceptional care and patient experiences across the country.

Founded by Dr. Ghina Morad, Ghina Morad, DMD prioritizes patient experience, offering a calm, relaxing environment and a comprehensive range of services, from preventive care to advanced techniques like facial harmony orthodontics.

"We are excited to welcome Ghina Morad, DMD to our network," stated Jeff Staser, Chief Financial Officer of SDM. "Her dedication to providing comprehensive treatment solutions with an emphasis on innovation is a perfect fit for our organization."

Straine Dental Management remains committed to being a distinctive, industry-first, dentist-owned dental services organization. It achieves this by providing practice owners an opportunity to standardize and optimize their business operations using a proven management system, best practices operating policies, and curated KPIs, empowering them to focus on and fulfill their unique clinical vision and mission.

About Straine Dental Management:

Straine Dental Management is a dentist-owned and dentist-led DSO offering a unique ownership and leadership model. As the first DSO to emerge from a successful consulting organization, SDM leverages its decades-long business acumen and experience to equip its partners to achieve exceptional results. It fully aligns clinical autonomy with proven strategies, systems, and solutions to provide the highest standard of care to every patient while achieving maximum levels of performance and productivity.

For more information, visit www.straine.com.

