Straine Dental Management Earns Inc. 5000 Recognition For Two Consecutive Years

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM) continues its impressive growth trajectory, earning recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. Ranked No. 2,739 on the Inc. 5000 list, SDM achieved a remarkable three-year revenue growth of 185%. This prestigious award honors the nation's most successful independent businesses, measured by revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a leading and successful organization once again," said Jeff Staser, CFO of Straine Dental Management. "Our company is thriving, positioned for continued growth, and excited about the future. Our dedicated team fosters strong partnerships with our practice owners, empowering them to achieve their goals. This collaboration drives our success and ensures we provide exceptional patient care. Together, we will continue to set new standards of excellence in the industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 honors companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while overcoming significant economic challenges, including inflation, rising capital costs, and labor shortages. These companies have collectively created an impressive 874,458 jobs over the past three years.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," said Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management (SDM) is a rapidly growing dental support organization (DSO) founded by husband-and-wife team Olivia and Kerry Straine in April 2022. With a foundation rooted in over three decades of dental industry consulting, SDM brings a unique perspective and expertise to its partnership with dental practices.

Starting with 33 practices across eleven states, SDM has expanded its network to include 39 practice owners through strategic acquisitions in 2023. This rapid expansion positions SDM to reach an estimated $200+ million in revenue by year-end 2024.

"We are incredibly proud of SDM's rapid growth and the trust our partner practices place in us," said Olivia Straine, Co-Founder of SDM. "Our data-driven approach to strategic planning and conflict resolution has been instrumental in our success, enabling us to deliver exceptional support and resources to our practice owners while maintaining a focus on patient care."

SDM's commitment to its affiliated practices is evident in the significant growth of existing locations. The company is dedicated to expanding its network and setting new industry benchmarks for dental practices.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

