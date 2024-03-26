Straine Dental Management Enters Florida With Pediatric Affiliations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM), a leading Dental Service Organization (DSO) offering a comprehensive suite of dental services to patients through the country, announced today a significant expansion into Florida with the affiliation of both Myers Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics practices in Middleburg and Jacksonville led by the esteemed Dr. Gary R. Myers. This strategic partnership marks SDM's expansion into the 12th state and its inaugural affiliation with a pediatric practice.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Gary R. Myers and the entire team at both Myers Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics locations as they join the SDM family," stated Kerry Straine, CEO at Straine Dental Management. "Their specialized knowledge in children's oral health enhances our ability to broaden our service offerings, meeting the diverse needs of families across Florida."

Building a Brighter Future for Children's Smiles Across Florida

The affiliation with Myers Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics marks a crucial milestone for SDM, establishing the company's first pediatric practice and widening its service offerings to include specialized care for young patients.

About Myers Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Myers Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics provides a welcoming environment for children, delivering high-quality dental care with compassion. Dr. Myers says, "We love children and enjoy creating smiles that will last a lifetime." The organization is widely recognized for its effective verbal and non-verbal communication strategies, sharing realistic information with families to develop the most suitable treatment plan for each child. Dr. Myers' believes in the possibility of a cavity-free future through collaboration, educating both children and parents on healthy habits, while maintaining a compassionate approach.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management (SDM), a dentist-owned and led DSO, ascended from a thirty-year consulting organization that specialized in developing strategic, performance management, and transition plans for thousands of dental practice owners and many emerging DSOs in every state and Canada. SDM provides its partners with vetted experience and expertise, ensuring optimal patient care while maximizing practice performance and productivity through its exceptional business model. Offering a comprehensive suite of business support services, including consulting, accounting, and human resources, SDM equips its network of 42 independent practices across 12 states to thrive in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit www.straine.com .

