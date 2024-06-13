Straine Dental Management Expands Footprint To 14th State With Affiliation Of Three Maine Practices Owned By Dr. Shilo Annis

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM), a dentist-owned, dentist-led dental services organization (DSO), is delighted to announce its expansion into Maine. This strategic affiliation of three renowned dental practices led by Shilo Annis, DMD – Breakwater Dental , Mountain View Dentistry , and Tory Hill Dental – marks SDM's entry into its 14th state, reinforcing its commitment to supporting practice owners across the nation with comprehensive administrative services, enabling them to focus on delivering the highest standard of care to every patient.

Commitment to Patient Comfort and Care

Driven by a desire to expand his vision in his home state, Dr. Annis is passionate about providing exceptional comfort and care to the dental community. Dr. Annis excels in a general practice setting where he can offer the widest range of services to a diverse group of patients. By putting patient comfort first, Dr. Annis is known throughout his community for delivering positive experiences and superior services for every patient.

"While creating beautiful smiles is rewarding," says Dr. Annis, "my greatest satisfaction comes from helping patients overcome anxiety and finding solutions for their dental concerns."

Shared Values Leads To Satisfaction And Success

In the realm of dental services organizations, successful partnerships are built on a solid foundation of shared values. SDM's commitment to empowering dental practice owners to focus on clinical excellence aligns seamlessly with Dr. Annis' dedication to providing personalized patient care. Together SDM and Dr. Annis form a synergistic team that prioritizes comprehensive health services to the community, ensuring every patient receives the quality care they want and deserve.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Shilo Annis and his amazing teams to SDM," announced Kerry Straine , CEO of Straine Dental Management. "We're ready to support Dr. Annis' vision for growth by providing him with a well-oiled suite of administrative services and a highly vetted team of practice advisors. It's very exciting for us to bring these distinguished practices from Maine into our organization."

The affiliation of Dr. Annis' practices with SDM was facilitated by Triumphant Transition Partners , whose expertise and guidance in dental practice transitions was invaluable and delivered a seamless and successful outcome for all parties.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management (SDM), a dentist-owned and led DSO, ascended from a thirty-year consulting organization specializing in developing strategic performance management and transition plans for thousands of dental practice owners and emerging DSOs across the United States and Canada. SDM leverages its proven experience and expertise to equip its network of top dental practices across the country. This business model ensures optimal patient care while maximizing practice performance and productivity through a comprehensive suite of business support services including consulting, analytics, accounting, and human resources. SDM empowers its partners to thrive in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit www.straine.com . They are also active on social media platforms including LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Threads .

