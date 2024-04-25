Straine Dental Management Strengthens Presence in Arkansas Through Partnership with Jolly Family Dental

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Straine Dental Management (SDM), a dentist-owned, dentist-led dental services organization (DSO), continues its national expansion with a strategic affiliation with Jolly Family Dental – North Little Rock , Arkansas. SDM's entry into its 13th state solidifies and builds a world-class organization with dentist-partners committed to delivering the highest standard of care to their patients.

North Little Rock, Arkansas, has relied on Jolly Family Dental for its dental needs for many years. Founded by the esteemed dentists Dr. Brad Jolly and Dr. Scott Jolly, the practice prioritizes comprehensive care for patients of all ages. Their commitment to quality, compassion, and family-centered care has made them a cornerstone of the community's dental healthcare.

"Joining forces with Straine Dental Management opens a new chapter for Jolly Family Dental," said Drs. Brad and Scott Jolly in a joint statement. "This collaboration lets us maintain our practice's core values – treating everyone like family – while leveraging world-class support. With SDM managing administrative tasks, we can focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care and promoting oral health in North Little Rock."

"Dr. Brad Jolly and Dr. Scott Jolly are exactly the kind of passionate and driven leaders we seek at Straine Dental Consulting and Straine Dental Management. Their commitment to excellence and success aligns perfectly with our mission, and their team will be a valuable asset in achieving our shared goals. We are thrilled to be working with them," said Olivia Straine, CEO of Straine Dental Consulting.

About Jolly Family Dental

Jolly Family Dental offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their patients, including preventive care, restorative procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and more. With a focus on patient comfort and satisfaction, their team of skilled professionals strives to create a welcoming environment where every individual feels valued and cared for.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management (SDM), a dentist-owned and led DSO, ascended from a thirty-year consulting organization specializing in developing strategic performance management and transition plans for thousands of dental practice owners and emerging DSOs across the United States and Canada. SDM leverages its proven experience and expertise to equip its network of top dental practices in 13 states. This business model ensures optimal patient care while maximizing practice performance and productivity through a comprehensive suite of business support services including consulting, accounting, and human resources. SDM empowers its partners to thrive in the ever-changing healthcare landscape.

