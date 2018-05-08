Strainprint™ Closes USD$3 Million (Cdn.$3.8M) Series A Funding

Strainprint will use proceeds for talent acquisition and to rapidly expand sales and marketing of its disruptive Strainprint Analytics web platform across North America and into key international markets like Australia and Germany. The company will also continue to innovate its industry-leading outcomes-tracking mobile journal for patients with symptom-specific measurement protocols and ethics compliance, developed together with our world-class medical advisors.

Since February 2017, tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients have tracked over 500,000 medical records on Strainprint's mobile patient journal, generating over 7 million data points on strain efficacy and patient use. It is the largest and most granular longitudinal study of its kind and its growing by 25% per month. In addition to helping patients lead healthier lives, this medically validated data is helping to shape the entire cannabis industry by providing business intelligence, as well as treatment and product guidance for producers, retailers, clinicians, researchers, pharma, insurance and government.

"This funding round represents a key milestone for Strainprint that will allow us to capitalize on our first-mover advantage as the premier source of medical cannabis use data," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "Amongst other initiatives, we plan to rapidly provision our team and SaaS products to serve international markets where imported Canadian cannabis is the primary source of available product."

The Strainprint mobile app is available for free to patients on both iOS and Android, while web-based Strainprint Analytics is available by monthly subscription.

About StrainprintTM:

Founded in Toronto in 2016,StrainprintTM Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company, gathering real-time cannabis consumption and efficacy data on lab-verified strains, while providing enterprise business intelligence to the global cannabis industry. StrainprintTM data supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharma, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted and all patient data is anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR), seed2sale and Ecomm software systems. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App and GooglePlay stores. www.strainprintanalytics.com, www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin

