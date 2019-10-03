Strainprint® Technologies Expands Global Footprint with the Addition of Cannabis Giant Tikun Olam to its Fast-Growing List of Subscribers

The Global Cannabis Pioneer Will Have Access to a Broad Spectrum of Strainprint's Product Suite for Medical Cannabis Treatment Support and Product Optimization

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - StrainprintR Technologies Ltd. (Strainprint), the leader in cannabis data and analytics is pleased to expand their international reach with the addition of Tikun Olam, an award-winning medical cannabis cultivation and research company to their growing portfolio of cannabis-based businesses.

The world's first licensed cannabis company, Tikun Olam is the recognized global leader in cannabis research and developed the world's first-ever, high-CBD, low-THC, cannabis varietal Avidekel™ to treat adult and child patients alike with broad-spectrum cannabinoids without a psychoactive effect. Since 2002, the company has been on a mission to "Repair the World" with plant-based medicine. With operations in Israel, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US, Tikun Olam is both a cultivator of multiple award-winning strains, as well as a premier producer of broad-spectrum CBD products.

"Tikun's unique proprietary strains have been developed specifically for symptomatic relief and efficacy and are backed by over a decade of research," said Stephen Gardner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tikun Olam. "Our commitment to producing the world's most effective therapeutic strains led us to Strainprint because of their unwavering endorsement of the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimacy as a therapy."

Tikun Olam will leverage the Strainprint Analytics web platform, the most sophisticated cannabis analytics source available to help identify patterns for the products they cultivate, process or distribute. The company will be able to broaden their already robust patient data and provide the best recommendations for medical cannabis prescription and delivery method to patients of all ages. The platform is built on top of the largest and most granular scientific data set of its kind in the world, with more than 1.4 million anonymized, patient reported medical cannabis outcomes and more than 70 million data points on strain efficacy.

Their medical cannabis patients will also have access to Tikun Olam's custom-branded version of the Strainprint mobile app . The app is free, allowing them to track their treatment sessions in real-time and understand how to achieve the best results for their symptoms. The custom-branded version of the app includes loyalty tools that drive engagement through redeemable discounts on merchandise.

"We are naturally drawn to partners who share our drive to further understand the benefits of medical cannabis and continue to change society's perception, reducing social stigmas," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "We are so pleased that such a reputable global brand chose to work with us, trusting that we have the best tools and data available today. Tikun Olam is producing some of the highest medical value strains on the market, and we are thrilled to open up our technology platform to help take their research and development to the next level."

Tikun Olam will also have access to a "sandbox" testing environment of their own patient data. Here they will be able to test a variety of hypotheses about the data and analytics.

For more information visit www.strainprintanalytics.com and www.tikunolamusa.com .

About StrainprintR

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintR Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin. Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/.

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam (Hebrew for "repair the world") is a globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. The company's global mission is to research, develop and provide efficacious, data-based cannabis treatments to help sufferers. Operating as a commercial venture for 15 years, Tikun Olam's proprietary strains have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and Greece.

For Further Information

Jessica Moran

Director of Marketing & Communications

519-494-5379

Jessica.moran@strainprint.ca

SOURCE Strainprint Technologies Ltd.