Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. Wins "Best App" at the 2019 O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala

Leading Cannabis Technology Company Earns National Acclaim

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd , the leader in cannabis data and analytics, is pleased to be recognized for "Best App" at the 2019 O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala.

"We are so incredibly humbled to receive this award," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "From the very beginning, we designed the Strainprint app as a tool by patients for patients. To date, we have already helped tens of thousands learn which strains, doses and routes of administration are working best for them and their symptoms. Being voted "Best App" inspires us to not rest on our success, but rather to continually advance our technology and tools to create next-generation products that provide wider wellness support for our patients that use cannabis. In the end, it's all about helping patients use cannabis better."

To date, Strainprint has gathered more than 1.2 million real-time patient reported outcomes from tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients treating with lab-tested products. These valuable patient insights can be leveraged by licensed producers, clinics, researchers, pharmacists, physicians, government and the entire global cannabis industry.

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational data-set of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. The Strainprint data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint app is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store . www.strainprint.ca , Facebook , Twitter , Linkedin .

SOURCE Strainprint Technologies Ltd.