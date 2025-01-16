Strait & Lamp Lumber Rebrands as S&L Lumber

Honoring 75+ Years of Excellence While Looking Ahead to the Future

HEBRON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strait & Lamp Lumber, a cornerstone of central Ohio's building community for over 75 years, is excited to announce its rebrand to S&L Lumber—Hebron Location. This change reflects the company's evolution while maintaining its long-standing commitment to exceptional customer service and top-quality building materials.

The rebrand to S&L Lumber aims to promote greater brand recognition and simplicity, making it easier for customers to connect with the products and services they need. This change also reflects the company's alignment under its parent company, which manages a network of trusted lumber yards and millwork operations throughout central Ohio.

Located at the corner of Route 40 and 37 in Hebron, S&L Lumber—Hebron Location stands out as one of the largest independent lumberyards in the region. Known for its personalized service, extensive inventory, and state-of-the-art custom mill, the company is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of builders and homeowners alike.

"Our new name represents the same trusted service and quality our customers have relied on for decades, while also embracing a modern vision for the future," said Steven L Arnold: President of S&L Lumber. "This rebrand allows us to better connect with the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining the strong relationships that have always defined our business."

The rebrand, complete with a redesigned logo, is part of a larger effort to strengthen the brand's connection to the community while providing the best possible service experience. The company's dedication to creating a family-like atmosphere for both customers and employees remains unchanged, ensuring that central Ohio builders and homeowners feel supported every step of the way.

For more information about S&L Lumber, visit www.sllumber.com or call 740-928-4501.

About S&L Lumber:

Serving central Ohio for over 75 years, S&L Lumber (formerly Strait & Lamp Lumber) is one of the largest independent lumberyards in the area. With a focus on exceptional service and quality, the company offers a wide range of building materials, custom millwork, and a team of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to meeting customers' needs.

