Stramaglio Consulting To Pursue Strategic International Partnership for Massively Parallel Technologies™, Inc. (MPT)

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massively Parallel Technologies (MPT), a pioneer of software optimization and modernization, today announced that it has signed a consulting agreement with Stramaglio Consulting to develop strategic international partners for MPT's Blue Cheetah™ product and associated technologies. Based on thirty-two patents, Blue Cheetah accelerates and reduces the cost of optimizing new code and modernizing legacy code. The technology has been validated by three DARPA projects, and several commercial use cases. MPT is a privately held technology company whose mission is to facilitate digital transformation by reducing the so-called "technical-debt" that is inherent in old software, which reduces organizational agility, and is a drag on IT budgets.

As organizations around the world rely increasingly on software and algorithms, the speed with which they can modernize and transform code becomes more important. MPT's Blue Cheetah provides such organizations increased productivity with its automated graphical analysis and ability to optimize code for multicore cloud environments through auto-parallelization.

"I am pleased with this exciting opportunity to work with Stramaglio Consulting," says Bobbi Kenney, CEO of MPT. "There are still many organizations struggling with modernization projects and suffering from the high cost and years of engineering time required to move application software from a legacy environment to the cloud. Legacy software is not a barrier to successful business but the very reason an organization has been successful and therefore, it holds great value for the organization. Blue Cheetah is the framework that unleashes the value of legacy software and assists with building new and transformational solutions."

Stramaglio Consulting has assembled a think-tank named The Consortium to establish an open collaborative platform to improve business agility and help organizations embrace the Digital Transformation (DX). The firm was founded in 2020 by Mike Stramaglio with his more than 45 years of expertise and leadership in the technology industry.

"Business agility is our primary focus, and I am thrilled with this opportunity to bridge MPT with our international network of people to help them establish strong strategic partnerships to transform software development and delivery in DX," says Mike Stramaglio.

"I am confident MPT's Blue Cheetah can provide compelling solutions that will transform the software consulting and services business models." Hiro Ueda, Partner and COO of Stramaglio Consulting added, "I am so excited to take on this significant opportunity as a strategic partner to help MPT and society."

About Massively Parallel Technologies, Inc.

Massively Parallel Technologies, Inc. ("MPT") is a privately held technology company that addresses inefficiencies in software development and processing speed. Recently, MPT has developed a proprietary and heavily patented SaaS platform that automates and accelerates the modernization of software for use on public and private clouds. Blue Cheetah reduces man years of analysis and development to just weeks, which dramatically reduces the cost of modernizing and developing code from dollars per line of code to just pennies. MPT's IP is protected by thirty-two patents, and has been validated by three DARPA projects, and several commercial use cases. To learn more, please visit https://massivelyparallel.com/.

About Stramaglio Consulting LLC

Stramaglio Consulting is committed to taking imaging channel businesses to the next level with a focus on new technologies, innovation, and consulting services. Its founder, Mike Stramaglio, is a well-known and respected industry leader with more than 40 years' experience in the office imaging technology channel. Most recently, he was president of MWA FORZA with Konica Minolta after its acquisition of MWA Intelligence, the company he founded in 2006. To learn more visit https://stramaglioconsulting.com/.

Mike Stramaglio

[email protected]

650-888-9645

