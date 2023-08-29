Stramsen Biotech Inc. Announced Military Veteran Mr. Chris White -(MBA) as The New President and Chief Financial Officer

Stramsen's pipeline has 32 drug candidates. Multiple FDA - IND applications are expected to be filed soon.

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Houston-based Biotechnology Company Stramsen Biotech Inc. Dr. Kefas Mugittu (Ph.D.) has announced 32 Drug candidates in company's pipeline at a company's board meeting. These are new natural plant-based medicine candidates that are in different stages. The company's Board Members' meeting took place on July 30, 2023.

Chris White

Military Veteran Mr. Chris White –(MBA) has been appointed as The New President and Chief Financial Officer of Stramsen Biotech Inc. a Houston, Texas based biotech company. US Military Veteran Mr. Chris White holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Global Business Management. His undergraduate degree is a Bachelor of Arts in Security Management. He earned both degrees from American Military University. In addition, he holds executive certifications in Leadership & Management as well as Strategic Negotiation from the University of Notre Dame.

After serving in the United States Marine Corps for four years, Chris began working in the energy industry at various levels supporting human capital strategies for technical business units. Later, Chris became the Vice President of Operations for an emerging startup organization, Adaptive Construction Solutions, specializing in technical trade certified apprenticeship programs. In 2017, Chris entered the world of consulting and entrepreneurship, and most recently, Chris has served as the Director of Human Resources, Recruiting, Compliance, IT & Special Projects for Vanguard Supply Chain Solutions.

Eleven out of 32 natural plant-based drug candidates are ready for clinical development. The medicines are for treatment of different diseases including HIV / AIDS, cancer, wound care, leukemia, cardiovascular, neuropathy, prostate cancer, diabetes, kidney infections and for bone joint pain and other diseases. Our Ph.D. level scientists have combined medicine research experience of more than 80 years. They have access to over 8,000 databases of medicinal plants. Due to rising resistance and safety concerns to some synthetic drugs, people around the world are increasingly turning to natural plant-based drugs / medicines for their healthcare needs. Currently about 40% of all medicines that are prescribed to all patients in the world are derived from medicinal plants.

Stramsen Biotech, Inc will also donate a total of 100,000 shares of company's common stocks to any eligible non-profit organizations that work with disabled military veterans in the US, children who live in poverty in developing countries or to refugee camps overseas and select individual veterans.

www.StramsenBiotech.com

https://www.facebook.com/StramsenBiotech

https://twitter.com/stramsen



Media Contact:

Chris White

281-777-0905

[email protected]

SOURCE Stramsen Biotech, Inc