Stramsen Biotech Inc. Announced Mr. Joe Meuth as The Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Peter Olsen as President and CFO

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stramsen Biotech Inc. is a Houston, Texas -based Biotechnology Company that currently has eleven new natural plant-based drug candidates for clinical development. The medicine candidates are for different diseases including HIV / AIDS, Cancer, Wound care, Leukemia, Cardiovascular, neuropathy, prostate cancer, Diabetes, kidney infections and for bone and joint pain. Due to rising resistance and safety concerns to some synthetic drugs, people around the world are increasingly turning to natural plant-based drugs / medicines for their healthcare needs. Currently, 40% of all medicines that are prescribed to all patients in the world are derived from medicinal plants, and they are rigorously tested in clinical trials. the Company will start exploring all fundraising options including going public and filing prospectus form S-1 with the securities and exchange commission.

Mr. Joe Meuth has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stramsen Biotech Inc. Mr. Joe Meuth holds three university degrees from three different universities. He has one degree from Rice University in Houston, Texas (Master of Accounting), Second degree from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas (bachelor's degree in Finance), and his third degree is from Baylor University in Waco, Texas (MBA). Mr. Meuth is licensed as a CPA in the state of Texas. He has held leadership and Advising Consultant positions in Oilfield Services industry at Gyrodata Incorporated for 13 years and finance and accounting roles at one of the Big 4 Accounting firms Ernst and Young.

Mr. Peter Olsen is the new President of Stramsen Biotech Inc. Mr. Olsen has bachelor's degree in Business Management from DeVry University. Mr. Olsen started his career in Finance and Accounting by acquiring a prolonged internship at Merrill Lynch and became the highest performing intern on the Ian Sharpe Banking Team. He worked for several law firms in Houston, Texas area and he also worked for Goodman Manufacturing Co. LP. He has also worked for Hewlett Packard (HP) for four years.

Stramsen Biotech, Inc will also donate a total of 100,000 shares of company's common stocks to any eligible non-profit organizations that work with disabled army veterans in the United States, children that live in poverty in third world countries or refugee camps overseas.

