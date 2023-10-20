Stramsen Biotech, Inc Announces $10 Million Series Financing Round at $807 Million Valuation

News provided by

Stramsen Biotech, Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 07:56 ET

Other valuation methods may show a $5 billion valuation. Stramsen's pipeline has 32 drug candidates.

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years from establishment Stramsen Biotech, Inc, one of the leading plant-based biotech start-up companies, is raising $10 million at a $807 million valuation according to a third-party valuation company based in Los Angeles, California - Stonebridge Advisory. Stramsen Biotech team believes that other valuation methods or models may show the company's value at around $5 billion. Currently officially valued at $807 million, Stramsen Biotech is now one of the world's largest Biotech Start-ups based on the company's pipeline. 

According to the GLOBE NEWSWIRE -- The Global Herbal Medicine Market size reached USD 185.86 billion in 2020. The market valuation is set to rise from USD 203.03 billion in 2021 to USD 430.05 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.32% during the projected period. The market growth and rising product demand are attributable to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Individuals are not only consuming healthier foods but also switching to cosmetics and personal care products with natural ingredients. These factors are responsible for the rise of the herbal medicines market worldwide. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Herbal Medicine Market, 2021-2028".

Stramsen's drug candidates are plant-based medicines, and they are also classified as both herbal medicines and therapeutics. Therapeutics or pharmaceutical industry has about $1.5 trillion market size. The combined herbal medicine and general therapeutics market size for all products is $1.7 trillion

Stramsen Biotech's goal is to capture between 1% and 5% of the $1.7 trillion market size within the next five to ten years. The company's annual gross revenue is expected to be between $17 billion and $85 billion in the next 5 to ten years.

Stramsen's Ph.D. level scientists have combined medicine research experience of more than 80 years. They have access to over 8,000 databases of medicinal plants. Due to rising resistance and safety concerns to some synthetic drugs, people around the world are increasingly turning to natural plant-based drugs / medicines for their healthcare needs. Currently about 40% of all medicines that are prescribed to all patients in the world are derived from medicinal plants.

Stramsen Biotech, Inc will donate a total of 100,000 shares of company's common stocks to any eligible non-profit organizations that work with disabled military veterans in the US, children who live in poverty in developing countries or to refugee camps overseas and select individual veterans.

www.StramsenBiotech.com
https://www.facebook.com/StramsenBiotech
https://twitter.com/stramsen

Media Contact:
Bernard Olaf
832-935-0193
[email protected]

SOURCE Stramsen Biotech, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.