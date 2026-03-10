Stramsen Biotech plans to create hundreds of jobs and boost the economy locally and elsewhere, as it welcomes investment banks and law firms.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stramsen Biotech has announced its new enterprise valuation, which was conducted by Stonebridge Advisory Inc., an independent third-party appraisal firm based in California. According to its analysis dated February 18, 2026, Stramsen Biotech Inc. is currently valued at $19 billion. This comprehensive valuation considers several key factors that reflect Stramsen Biotech's growth and potential within the pharmaceutical industry.

The appraisal considered many variables, including but not limited to: Stramsen Biotech's strong, venture-backed brand; FDA progress and diverse drug portfolio; expert management and scientists; long-term financial forecasts; and the total addressable market size and comparative benchmarks with similar companies in the biotech sector.

Stramsen Biotech Inc. reserved SBRX as its trading symbol, representing Stramsen Biotech (SB) and the pharmaceutical industry (RX).

Following an initial FDA Pre-IND meeting, Stramsen Biotech awaits final FDA comments and answers before submitting the complete IND Package for woundcare drug candidate SBX-1977.

Stramsen Biotech seeks law firms and investment bank partners of all sizes for partnerships in the capital markets. Contact CEO Scott Villwock ([email protected]) or CFO Dr. Ethan Mann ([email protected]).

Stramsen Biotech is a venture-backed plant-based biopharmaceutical company, with Global Emerging Markets (GEM), a multibillion-dollar investment group, as lead investor. Stramsen develops innovative plant-based medicines, including advanced wound-healing solutions and 32 other drug candidates.

Stramsen Biotech plans to create hundreds of jobs and significantly boost Houston, Texas, and other US biotech economies, fostering innovation in the life sciences. Globally, Stramsen Biotech plans extensive international research, driving scientific advancement and economic activity, aiming to lead biotechnological development by integrating local expertise with international standards.

Stramsen Biotech's plant-based drug candidates, classified as herbal medicines and therapeutics, the company aims to capture 1–5% of the combined $1.7 trillion herbal medicine and general therapeutics market within 5–20 years. This could generate annual gross revenues of $17–85 billion in 10–20 years.

Stramsen Biotech's Ph.D. scientists bring over a century of combined research experience. Globally, people are increasingly opting for natural, plant-based medicines due to rising resistance and safety concerns with synthetic medicines. Medicinal plants currently account for roughly 40% of all prescribed medicines worldwide.

Additionally, Stramsen Biotech, Inc. will donate 100,000 shares of its common stock (or equivalent) to eligible non-profits assisting disabled U.S. veterans, impoverished children in developing countries, or overseas refugee camps, and to select individual veterans.

