Stranahan's, The Number One-Selling¹, Most-Award-Winning² American Single Malt Whiskey Launches Founder's Release, Honoring American Single Malt's Federal Designation as a Distinct Alcohol Category

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranahan's®, the nation's number one-selling American single malt, today announces Founder's Release : a special-edition, 12-year-aged, full-bodied whiskey at 120 proof - the highest proof liquid the brand has ever released on a national level. Founder's Release officially commemorates the historic moment set to take place on January 19th when American single malt becomes the first new whiskey category to be recognized in over 50 years - a federal action and landmark event that immediately elevates American single malts alongside bourbon and other iconic American spirits. At 12 years old, Founder's Release is among Stranahan's highest age statements – a claim few other brands in its category can make.

Stranahan's Founder's Release

"Twenty years ago, Stranahan's began trailblazing the American single malt category, focusing on perfecting one recipe made with 100% malted barley, Rocky Mountain spring water, and time in American White Oak barrels—all crafted one mile high in Denver, Colorado," said Justin Aden, Head Blender at Stranahan's. "Over the past two decades, we've become the most awarded in the category, amassed perhaps the deepest inventory of well-aged American single malt, and demonstrated what's possible with dedication to one craft." Aden continued, "We've long carried a torch for American single malt, and we couldn't be prouder to see it recognized as an official category. Founder's Release 12 Year Old is a celebration of this milestone, our two decades of craftsmanship, and everyone—especially our loyal Stranafans—who have bottled their passion and stayed the course alongside us."

Stranahan's cask strength limited edition Founder's Release first matured in new, charred American white oak barrels before finishing time in casks that had previously matured bourbon and blonde ale for a total maturation time of 12 years. The resulting liquid is rich with milk chocolate, coffee cream liqueur, pecan and nutmeg on the nose and palate, while amaretto, bubbly cream soda and clove spice round out the finish. Like every Stranahan's bottle, Founder's Release is made from 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled entirely one mile high in Denver, CO.

Stranahan's was founded by Jess Graber, a one-time Colorado moonshiner who opened his state's first legal, post-Prohibition distillery in 2004. He took a chance on a type of whiskey that few knew at the time, but he was bullish about from the start. Founder's Release honors him and his craft alongside the category's official recognition.

"They said we were crazy, and maybe we were, but we were believers in American single malt from the start. It was time to wake people up to what American whiskey could be. And now, to see American single malt get the recognition and attention it deserves, all I can say is, it's a very proud day," said Graber. "It's a day to celebrate what we do best and raise a glass. Cheers!"

Fans in Stranahan's hometowns of Denver and Aspen are also invited to a multi-day Designation Day celebration. Throughout the month of January while supplies last, the brand's distillery and Aspen Whiskey Lodge will pour drams of four ultra-rare, iconic Stranahan's whiskeys from deep in the vaults: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mark a historic event for American single malt whiskey.

"As the category leader in American single malt whiskey and one of its pioneers, Stranahan's applauds the TTB's designation of American single malt whiskey as an official category," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits, Stranahan's parent company. "This opens up the possibility of American single malt whiskey to the global market, with a product that can compete head to head with the most prestigious whiskey brands in the world. Move over scotch. American single malt whiskeys are here to stay."

Founder's Release is the newest expression from the most award-winning, pioneering, ever-innovating leader in American single malt – one that has dedicated itself to and has solely produced this distinct type of American whiskey for over 20 years, borne of 100% malted barley, yeast, pristine Rocky Mountain water and time in the barrel. This liquid was maturing and awaiting the monumental day when the federal government would issue standards that define American single malts and protect producers that strictly adhere to those standards. Stranahan's vigorously advocated for category ratification as a longtime member of the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission . That day has finally come. Fans can be one of the first to order Founder's Release by getting notified of its availability here, with delivery expected later this winter.

Tasting Notes

Age: 12 years

Nose: Milk chocolate, flat cherry cola, nutmeg

Finish: Nutella, bubbly cream soda, clove spice

Proof: 120 Proof / 60% ABV

Photos of Stranahan's and Founder's Release can be downloaded here.

About Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is the number-one-selling and most-awarded American single malt. Founded 20 years ago as a category pioneer, its American single malt whiskey is composed of 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan's whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state's first legal distillery since Prohibition. The brand opened Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen in 2024, near where its founders met more than two decades ago and first made their whiskey. Lodge guests can enjoy innovative cocktails, elevated alpine-inspired bites, and pours of rare American single malt whiskey among majestic mountain views. Stranahan's expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old, Mountain Angel 12 Year Old, Aspen Exclusive Calvados Cask, the ultra-limited-edition annual release, Snowflake, and a series of distillery and experimental exclusives. As one of the first American single malts, Stranahan's is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally. To learn more, visit Stranahans.com.

Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey. 60% Alc./Vol. (120 proof). ©2025 Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, Denver, CO. Please drink Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey responsibly.

1 Nielsen Total x AOC + Liquor + Conv, Eq Vol, Nielsen 52 W/E 7.15.24; comparison to other ASM brands

2 Claims based on 2020 – 2023 award results; third-party audit conducted by Avid Marketing Group

