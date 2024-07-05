Strands of Faith Announces Strategic Rebrand and Invites Customers, Partners and Supporters to Participate In Launch Event

The clean beauty brand for textured hair will host a live unveiling with Founder and CEO, Ameka Coleman on July 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm CST.

PEARL, Miss., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strands of Faith , a leader in providing clean, premium products for textured hair, is thrilled to announce a major rebrand that emphasizes the company's commitment to nourishing both the hair and soul of its customers. The rebrand includes a new logo and enhanced packaging to better highlight the company's botanically-powered ingredients such as kukui, babassu, baobab, fenugreek, amla, and hibiscus. The new packaging also includes inspirational messaging on every label. Strands of Faith is hosting a live rebrand event July 8th at 7 PM CST on YouTube.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter," says Ameka Coleman , Founder and CEO of Strands of Faith. "Our rebrand is not just a change in appearance but a renewed commitment to our holistic approach to healthy hair."

Historically, textured hair has not been considered the standard of beauty and major hair care manufacturers have not provided effective solutions for the health and growth of textured hair. Most mainstream products are made for oilier, non-textured hair types and contain ingredients that dehydrate textured hair and lead to breakage.

Equipped with a background in microbiology and clinical research, in 2018 Coleman developed a proprietary line of formulas that moisturize and hydrate textured hair. Coleman's formulas are also free from harmful chemicals such as sulfates, silicones, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and paraffin.

"More than hair," Coleman states that her brand exists to encourage women every time they pick up a Strands of Faith product. "A woman's hair often impacts her self-esteem and studies show that women with textured hair, among other things, are twice as likely to experience microaggressions in the workplace. Strands of Faith believes all strands should be celebrated. Thus, we want to daily affirm the girls and women (and boys and men) who use our products and remind them that they and their hair are beautiful," says Coleman.

Texturism is Real and Causes Real Harm

Texturism, which is the bias against certain hair textures, perpetuates the notion that some hair types are less beautiful than others. The impact of texturism can be felt by women (and men) of all ages:

90% of Black girls believe their hair is beautiful, but the microaggressions and discrimination they endure impact how they see themselves.

80% of Black women believe they have to change their hair from its natural state to fit in at the office.

Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.

Coleman, who is both CEO and influencer with a tribe of 40,000+ "Blessties" from over 30 countries, is her customers' chief advocate and she is on a mission to support and celebrate their God-given strands.

"We've entered our sixth year. It's been a long faith journey, but I am so grateful to be able to offer a more elevated brand experience," shares Coleman. "I look forward to impacting more individuals worldwide– not just by providing exceptional products, but by adding joy to our customers' lives and inspiring the confidence to find faith within to overcome life's most difficult challenges. Through Strands of Faith, I am blessed to live this mission. This is purpose-filled work."

The live rebrand launch event will take place July 8th at 7 PM CST on YouTube, and community, partners, and supporters are invited to join for an exclusive first look. The event will feature the new logo, new packaging, and exciting giveaways.

About Strands of Faith Strands of Faith (SOF) is a clean beauty brand dedicated to nourishing and revitalizing textured hair with cruelty-free, non-toxic ingredients that provide moisture for up to seven days. SOF was founded in 2018 by Ameka Coleman out of her struggle to find products that could maintain moisture for longer than a day. A trained scientist, Ameka leaned on her background in microbiology and clinical research to develop a moisturizing formula free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and paraffin. Strands of Faith has been listed as one of the top 6 brands to buy in People Magazine and listed in "40 Founders Of Black-Owned Hair Care Brands You Should Know About" in ESSENCE Magazine. In June 2024, Strands of Faith was announced as the $200,000 grand prize winner of the Good Soil Seed Capital Pitch Competition. Strands of Faith is on a mission to bring joy to textured hair while elevating faith within. To learn more, visit: www.StrandsofFaith.com .

